Trick to charge cell phone battery when there is no light in the house

Currently, smartphones represent much more than a device for making or receiving calls, as today they allow you to browse the Internet, chat, create or share content on social networks, purchase items and even pay bills. Or allow payment for public services. However, battery charging remains a concern.

per week

Although modern cell phones have high-capacity batteries, intelligent charging, and fast charging systems, their users are still very concerned about battery life. For this reason, people often have a certain obsession with the percentage of power left in their phones, especially when they are in areas where they cannot charge the device.

This situation becomes more complicated when the energy service fails and the user is left in a location with no light. However, there are some actions that can be implemented to recharge the device’s battery even if there is no electricity at home or wherever the person is.

How to charge smartphone battery in case of power failure?

Charge your smartphone along with your car

During a home power outage, the user can use their car’s battery as a resource to transfer power to their smartphone. It is only necessary to use a USB cable to connect the smartphone to the vehicle’s port.

But it’s important to note that when using this method, the phone may need a few hours to charge to 100%, as car batteries handle the same amperage as a home power outlet.

To continue reading, click here.