Elections in Venezuela: Maria Corina Machado thanks Lula, Petro and Macron but asks for more international support

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado This Friday he thanked the Presidents of Colombia, gustavo petrofrom brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da SilvaAnd from France, Emmanuel Macron, his position on the presidential elections of 28 July, in whichHe expressed his concern about the impossibility of registering the candidacy of an anti-Chavismo Corina yoris.

“I thank the Presidents Emmanuel MacronLuiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro reaffirmed for their positions in the last hours that our fight is fair and democratic,” Machado published on his X account.

Anti-Chavista calls for “world’s democratic leaders” to unite to demand governance Nicolas Maduro which allows the registration of Yoris as the candidate of the main opposition coalition in Venezuela, Democratic Unitary Forum (PUD).

“It has become clear that there are no political or legal reasons that prevent Corinna Yoris from becoming a candidate and that her exclusion, like mine, denies the possibility of free and fair elections,” he said.

Machado, disqualified from holding elected office, submitted his candidacy to historian Corinna Yoris, who could not even be registered by the PUD.

“We ask all democratic leaders of the world for their support for the full implementation of the Barbados Agreement signed a few months ago to hold free and fair elections in Venezuela,” he said.

On Thursday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and French President Emmanuel Macron said there were obstacles to the registration of Yoris’s opposition candidacy in Venezuela. “Serious”.

Lula, who spoke to the press in a joint appearance with his French counterpart on an official visit to Brazil, said the fact is that Yoris has not been able to register as a candidate. There is no “political or legal” explanation for this.

For its part, the Government of Colombia expressed its concern about the difficulties of the Venezuelan opposition in registering its candidacy for the presidential elections on 28 July.

“Colombia expresses its concern about the recent events that took place on the occasion of the registration of some presidential candidates, particularly with regard to the difficulties faced by majority opposition sectors such as the PUD and the Vente Venezuela movement,” the Foreign Ministry said. ” Said in a statement.

The Venezuelan regime, allied with Brazil and Colombia, rejected these positions.

He CNE The final list of candidates for next July’s presidential election was confirmed on Tuesday, including the names of Eduardo Gonzalez Urrutia Absorbed by the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), as an applicant for the Democratic Unity Table.

The Democratic Unitary Platform, composed of the country’s main opposition leaders, selected Machado as its candidate in the primaries to challenge Maduro for the presidency of Venezuela in the upcoming July elections.

However, Machado was disqualified by the Justice for a period of fifteen years.

