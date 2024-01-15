After Dune 2, Austin Butler stars in this divisive director’s crime thriller

After his brilliant performance in dune 2Austin Butler returns in the next thriller from a very divisive director.

Feyd-Routha with his interpretation of Harkonen Dune: Part 2 By Denis Villeneuve (No Sting, we’re not talking about you), there’s no doubt that Austin Butler is becoming one of the most fashionable actors of the new Hollywood generation. Has already been appreciated for his presence in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino before being nominated for an Oscar for the role of The King elvis By Baz Luhrmann, We Pay Attention to That Butler is really starting to rack up big films as well as big directors.

after the series lord of air (produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg), Ari Aster’s next feature film to be released soon, edington, a psychological neo-noir western. and according to deadlinewe should also find it With another director in a cop thriller… that’s a little more divisive.

a king by kings

Austin Butler, Hollywood’s new darling

This is director Darren Aronofsky, the man behind Requiem for a Dream, black Swan, Wrestler and latest whale. and if Mother! Putting further emphasis on the matter, Aronofsky has always been quite divisive. Despite everything, we’re obviously very curious to see what her collaboration with Austin Butler can bring to her next film, caught stealing,

Inspired by Charlie Huston’s book of the same name, caught stealing It is expected to follow Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), a burnt-out former baseball player who is unknowingly drawn into a bitter struggle for survival in New York City’s criminal underworld in the 1990s. The feature film will also be produced by Sony. Darren Aronofsky was also pleased with deadline ,

Only big names for champions

“I’m thrilled to team up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring the whole story to life adrenaline and of Russian Mountains by charlie ,Houston). I can’t wait to start working with this family of Austin and New York filmmakers.”

It remains to be seen what this collaboration will yield, though, between Butler’s talent and Aronofsky’s style, we can imagine some very, very cool ones. However, the film is still in pre-production, and the actors likely won’t be immediately available. so we have to be patient caught stealing The movie ends on the screen.