Chicharito Hernandez out of Chivas squad against Rayados

Fernando Gago ruled out of consideration for Mexican forward due to stomach infection

javier ‘chicharito’ hernandez He did not enter against the Chivas team striped For Matchday 13 of Clausura 2024. The Mexican striker is not on the list Fernando GagoRabano’s coach, due to a stomach infection, which prevented him from joining his teammates traveling to Monterrey.

‘Chicharito’ He missed last weekend’s friendly against Atlas due to injury, and will now be absent on the tour again Guadalajara Before Monterrey.

The Sacred Flock announced through its social networks the list of 21 players that will travel to Nuevo León to face that commitment at the BBVA Stadium and the Mexican attacker is not on the list.

Chicharito Hernández was not called up by Fernando Gago to face Reyados. Simon Barber/Getty Images

Forwards added to the roster to face the team led by coach Fernando “Tano” Ortiz are Jose Juan Macias, Ricardo Marin, Roberto Alvarado, Carlos Cisneros and Cade Cowell.

In addition, the call highlighted the absence of midfielder Isaac Brizuela, who did not travel to Nuevo León with the rest of his teammates to face that commitment for the same reason.Chicharito Hernandez,

editorial selection

1 related

striped In this match, he will try to remain undefeated in the current Mexican football competition, in which he has eight wins and four draws which puts him at the top of the general classification with 28 points.

On home soil, Monterrey have five wins and two draws, so now facing the final stages of the Clausura 2024, they look to continue that momentum and pick up three points against Rabanos Sagrado to remain first in the table. Will try.

Shivaj They will look to climb up the standings with their fifth win of the tournament in that match, currently following four wins, the same number of draws and another four losses, which leaves them tenth in the table with 16 points.