Singing, Medicine for the Soul (And These Doctors in Heaven Know It Firsthand)

Julio Domínguez’s “Ave Maria” plays in the assembly hall of the Asturias College of Physicians. Every Tuesday afternoon, in the premises of the Plaza de América in Oviedo, there is a program with choral music by a group of amateurs, many of whom are doctors or their relatives. They form the group of the Asturias College of Physicians, which has only a year and a half of experience and several projects on the horizon.

Cardiologist Ignacio (Tito) Sánchez Posada has been in the group since the beginning and was the first Orphean Principado “Antolín de la Fuente”, the seed of the formation, and the Asturian Center. According to experts, the retired doctor says such activities, “prevent brain deterioration”. Sanchez accompanies his wife to singing rehearsals and performances. This is not the only married couple in the group. Two other people enjoy this hobby together.

The Principado-Choral Orphean of the Asturias College of Physicians, directed by Patricia Miriam Martínez, brings together about 70 members. Find more. “We need serious voices,” says Jose Villa, president of a group made up largely of women. “To encourage and involve more doctors,” he adds. In September 2022, the Asturias College of Physicians entered the club of ten institutions with its own choir, says Dr. José Miguel Estevan. With Luis Antuna in the presidency, the long-awaited project was proposed years ago.

“The atmosphere is very good,” the doctor insists, a statement with which his colleagues agree. “We leave here with our batteries fully charged. It’s 100% recommended,” says one member of the group, who “had never sung in a choir.” The newcomers include Teresa Fernandez, who faces her second rehearsal this week. “I came and I liked the atmosphere,” he says. After going through opera and zarzuela choirs, he joined the choir “to sing again” after some time without doing so.

At the helm is Patricia Miriam Martínez, who practices a “very diverse repertoire” to adapt to the different programs the group attends. “We hit all the boxes,” says the director of the Principado-Choral Choir of the Asturias College of Physicians. The choice of repertoire is fundamental, insists Patricia Miriam Martínez.

Since its formation, the choir has performed at various events, including the 125th anniversary of the Asturias College of Physicians in Portugal, which was celebrated in November last year. For April, they have a concert scheduled at the Basilica del Pilar in Zaragoza, and next month they will perform in Pravia. In June he will travel to Galicia. For these performances, and others that will be added to the choir’s calendar, members prepare every Tuesday. “And we take the homework home,” says a member of the training.