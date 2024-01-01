Price of the dollar and other currencies in Cuba today, Wednesday, January 24

The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) announced on Wednesday, January 24, its exchange rates for the dollar and other foreign currencies circulating in the country.

The institution reminds that exchange and resale activities can be carried out in bank branches as well as in the House of Exchange (CACEDA).

This is the official exchange rate with respect to the Cuban peso (CUP) published by the BCC.

Name initials T.C. TC population

australian dollar AUD 15.73920 78.69600

new mexican peso mxn 1.38340 6.91698

pound sterling gbp 30.37680 151.88400

norwegian crown Ok 2.27929 11.39644

swedish crown sek 2.28615 11.43075

U.S. Dollar USD 24.00000 120.00000

canadian dollar cad 17.79887 88.99436

Japanese yen JPY 6.19083

1.23817 danish crown dkk 3.48721

17.43603 Swiss Franc CHF 27.54821

137.74105 euro EUR 25.99200

129.96000

In the case of JPY, the exchange rate is expressed indirectly and for other currencies directly.

Currencies in the informal market

Cuba’s informal exchange market is looking different today compared to the previous day. This is an increase in the selling price of freely convertible currency (MLC). That digital currency is quoted today at $251.00 CUP on the “streets” of the island, having increased by $1.00 CUP in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Euro and the US Dollar (USD) are maintaining their stable values ​​compared to Tuesday. The main currency of the European Union is quoted in Cuba today at $285.00 CUP. Meanwhile, USD can be bought at $280.00 CUP this Wednesday.

January is about to end and there are no details yet regarding the new exchange rates that will soon be implemented in Cuba. At present, the upward trend in the prices of currencies continues in the market.