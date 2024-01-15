Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time PC version free download

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is an action-adventure game that incorporates horror game elements played from another perspective.

The game is told in the form of a classic Arabic story and incorporates real historical events. This is a continuation of the main storyline, telling us who the heir to the Persian throne is.

The storyline of the game is about a young prince who is fooled by an evil Indian priest. The hero of the game is the next heir to the country’s throne, before he and his father took over the country. The young hero discovers a dagger inside the royal castle, which proves to be a powerful weapon.

Unbeknownst to the prince, he unleashed a mysterious essence. Over time, the palace became filled with sand, unleashing a host of demons that began to terrorize the entire city. The hero realizes that this is all his fault and decides to bring the power back to his dagger. The game’s action allows large areas to be filled with sand. The protagonist has the amazing ability to reverse time, but only for a few seconds. This is a game full of challenges, and the player’s strength is the primary support.