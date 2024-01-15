Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark Download PC Game For Free

This game is a collaboration of the TRANSFORMERS film series and its video game series. This game will be a treat for the fandom of the movie series (Transformers). What stands out here is a video game full of strategy and action that is functional on different types of platforms such as Microsoft Windows, Xbox 1, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U. In this game you can access the modes for single player and multiplayer.

Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark Game Download for PC

Name Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark Initial release date June 24, 2014 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Wii U, PlayStation 3, Nintendo 3DS Developer Edge of reality, way forward Editor Activision Mode multiplayer video game Genders Third-person shooter, Action-adventure game, Role-playing game Category PC Games >Role-Playing Games

About the game

This game is very much an action-driven adventure video game. The Transformers franchise is the basis of this game. It is the last and final entry in the Cybertron series, along with the wars between Cybertrons of different standards. The game is a spin-off and a change from the live-action Transformers movies. There are two sections in this game.

The first part of this game falls into a different movie timeline, instead of the events involving the Age of Extinction, followed by the Autobots attempting to recover a Cybertromian artifact called the Dark Spark from the mercenary Lockdown. The second section is a combination of the two Cybertron games.

How to Play

There are two main groups in this game: the Autobots and the Deceptions. The Autobots include Grimlock, Air Raid, Jazz, etc., and the Decepticons include Shockwave, Vortex, Hardshell, etc. Players can choose any of 40 characters from 2 different parallel universes to fight and secure the dark spark. This game is about winning powerful weapons from the opponent and using them to destroy the entire enemy galaxy.

Prizes are awarded as bonuses if scenarios are completed, and participating in different battles helps the player pursue a more action-packed game. Humanoid robots are present as hall shooters to fight against the other representatives not only with weapons but also with the ability to transform into a vehicle or transport to overpower the opponent’s obstacles.

Game features

Multiplayer and single player modes are available. RPG upgrade system and level upgrades are available with over 40 playable characters. All Autobots and Hoaxes are listed below. There are 3D versions available for this game which consists of a strategy role-playing game.

Includes AirRaid, Bumblebee, Cliffjumper, Drift, Grimlock, Hound, Ironhide, Jazz, Jetfire, Optimus Prime, Perceptor, Rachet, Scattershot, Sideswipe, Silverbolt, Slug, Snarl, Swoop, UltraMagnus, Warpath, WheelJack and ZetPrime.

The Deception characters are BlastOff, Brawl, Breakdown, Bruticus, DeadEnd, Demolisher, Dragstrip, Hardshell, Kickback, Laserback, Lockdown, Megatron, Onslaught, Quake, Rumble, Sharpshot, Shockwave, Skywarp, Soundwave, Starscream, Stinger, Swindle, Thundercracker , Trypticon and Vortex. The developer and publisher of this game are Edge of Reality and Activision respectively and this game was released on June 24, 2014.

Both single-player and multiplayer modes are available in this game, excluding a level called ESCALATION in single-player mode. An additional level known as ESCALATION is found in multiplayer, where 4 players defend enemies on both Cybertron and Earth levels. They are rewarded with upgradeable defenses.

The requirement of this game is Windows Vista or 7 or 8 operating system, Intel Core 2 Duo processor (2.6 GHz or AMD Phenom X3 8750, 2 GB RAM memory, GeForce 8000GT series graphics and version 9.0c. Unreal Engine 3 is the engine that runs here.

Notable points from the game’s story

Few voice actors like Peter Cullen represent his voice as Optimus Prime for many years. Fred Tatasciore voiced him as Megatron. Jim Ward voiced him as Perceptor, Scott Whyte voiced him as Hardshell, Travis Willingham voiced him as Onslaught, Sideswipe and the list goes on. In 2020, Activision stopped supporting this game and shut down its multiplayer servers.

This game is set and designed exclusively for the Transformers fandom. Players who love real-time strategy and the action genre can play this full-fledged game. Players of all ages can participate in this fun battlefield game.

Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark – Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows XP 32-bit

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4700 2.6 GHz / AMD Phenom 8750 triple-core

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 4850 or NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT

RAM: 2GB

Hard drive: 8.4 GB

DirectX 9 compatible graphics card

Transformers Rise of the Dark Spark – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6400 2.13 GHz / AMD Phenom 9600 quad-core

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 5770 512 MB or NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450

RAM: 4GB

Hard drive: 8.4 GB

DirectX 10 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Name three Autobot characters. Three Autobots characters are AirRaid, UltraMagnus and Wheeljack.

How many player modes can you access in this game? There are 2 modes: single player mode and multiplayer mode.

Who are present as hall shooters in this game? Humanoid robots are present as hallway shooters.

How many characters are available for players to play in this game? There are more than 40 characters for players to choose and play.

Mentions the name of an extra level available in multiplayer mode. ESCALATION is the name of the level present in multiplayer mode.

