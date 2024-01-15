Prince William calls for an end to the war in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas

Prince William listens while visiting the British Red Cross at its headquarters in London, Britain on February 20, 2024. Kin Cheung/Pool via Reuters

He Prince William of Wales, heir to the British crownclaimed this tuesday End the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible and assured “A lot of people are already dead” in the strip.,

In an unusual statement, the eldest son of King Charles III “deeply concerned” Warned about the situation in the Middle East “There is a dire need to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza”simultaneously Importance of freeing the hostages taken by the terrorist group Hamas,

“Sometimes only when we face the sheer dimension of human suffering does the importance of lasting peace become clear,” William said in a statement issued by his official residence, Kensington Palace.

The prince made the statement ahead of two visits in the coming weeks to learn about humanitarian aid provided to Gaza and the situation of aid workers – the nature of which has not been detailed.

William urged not to fall into despair “even in the darkest of times” and expressed hope that there would be “a brighter future” for the region.

Israeli soldiers work next to the UNRWA headquarters, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip on February 8, 2024. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/File

The Prince of Wales has largely acknowledged that The role of representative of the British monarchy after the announcement of his father being diagnosed with cancer Whose treatment is already going on.

Carlos III was referred in October “Heartbreaking loss of life” in the Middle East.Shortly after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas infiltrated into Israel, where killed thousands of people and kidnapped more than 200,

An announcement almost simultaneously with the Prince of Wales’s statement said labour party The main opposition group British called for the first time this Tuesday “Immediate humanitarian ceasefire” In the conflict in Gaza.

The party, which is placed in all surveys as a strong favorite to win this year’s general elections, tabled an amendment to a motion by the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) calling for a conflict between Israel and Hamas. A pause has been demanded.

(with information from EFE)