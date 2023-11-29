Princess Leonore’s favorite fruit has a satiating effect, burns fat and helps care for teeth

If there is something that Queen Letizia (50 years old) has tried to teach her children Princess Leonor (18 years old) and Infanta Sofia (16 years old) since childhood, it is what she loves to do very much. a healthy diet, Doña Letizia influenced the change of food in her daughters’ school cafeterias and is always aware of this aspect wherever she goes. From time to time, girls leave this diet in their different plans. But generally, there are many healthy foods that are part of your daily routine. Among them, he has some favourites.

It has recently come to light Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia are big fans of matcha tea, Queen Letizia herself had revealed this. was in bioculture And at a stand where she stopped, she took this drink and told that it was not for her, it was for her daughters. But this is not the only thing that is known about the heiress’s tastes. Leonor is also one of his favorites at mealtime. A fruit that is of great importance at this time of year, It’s about apples.

Properties of the apple, Princess Leonore’s favorite fruit

Princess Leonore is aware of the importance of Include fruits in your diet. Among the varieties he generally consumes, apple is the one he likes the most and he usually eats it without cooking it or adding it to recipes. The way the Princess of Asturias consumed this fruit the most It will be raw and as a dessert or snack, The best way to benefit from all the assets it contains, which are many and we review them below:

Apple is one of the most satiating fruits , Leonor’s favorite fruit is one of the most filling fruits due to its pectin content. It is ideal to consume it as a snack so as not to have to snack on other less healthy options between meals and feel full with it. Something that also works when consumed as a dessert, as it is a way to satisfy yourself with food and end up without feeling hungry. A sensation that lasts for hours because it is a fruit that slows down digestion.

Apple has fat burning and purifying effect , Containing flavonoids, apple is a fruit that has natural fat burning powers. Additionally, by containing pectin, the way fat is metabolized is not absorbed in the intestine, it absorbs waste and retains water.

Apple is a great ally to control intestinal infections , Apples have a high fiber content, which is why Leonor considers it a great ally for the proper functioning of the intestinal transit. If it is taken raw and with peel, then the fiber of this fruit provides the most benefits.

Apple helps in taking care of teeth, There are fruits that play a fundamental role in strengthening teeth and the apple is part of this group.

How many calories are in an apple?

When talking about calories, you need to know approximately how much is in an apple. 99 kilocalories per 100 grams.

The versatility of the apple, Princess Leonore’s favorite fruit

Another aspect that exists What is most special about apple is its versatility. Princess Leonore consumed it raw on most occasions. But there are many possibilities to enjoy it. Because it is a fruit that can be included in both tasty food like a salad, like sweet dishes Such as cakes, compotes, biscuits or cookies, as well as being used to make super tasty sauces to accompany dishes.

Apples, ideal for Christmas recipes

Now we are thinking about them Recipe for success at ChristmasUsing the apple for both salty and sweet dishes is a way to give it prominence and benefit from its qualities. Now they are much easier to find, considering that the harvest is usually done between the end of summer and October and their conservation is simple, so during these months they are very present in fruit stores.