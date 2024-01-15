Probable formation for Premier League match

This Saturday, February 17th starting at 12:30pm Manchester City from spanish pep guardiola will compete against chelsea from Argentina mauricio pochettino for the meeting in accordance with date 25 Premier LeagueIn this Etihad Stadium,

The last time both the teams met was on November 12 last year, the match ended in a 4-4 draw on the 12th day. premier league 2023/24, Whereas the team had won four out of the last five matches. Passion And they are tied to only one.

citizens They have come off a huge streak of games won in all competitions, their last defeat being on December 6, 2023 (1–0 against Aston Villa). Moreover, they are in second place Premier League With 52 points and only two units away from the pointer, liverpoolAnd one match is pending (matchday 18 against Brentford, it will be played on 20th of this month).

Thus, led those guardiola They come as a visitor after winning Copenhagen 3-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 Champions League, And they also won their last league match 2-0 everton,







Manchester City’s probable lineup for the 25th round of the 2023/24 Premier League:

ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Josco Guardiol; Phil Foden, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Matthias Nunes; Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku. DT: Pep Guardiola.

When blues They have stepped up in the last matches of this season, but they are still far from being a winning team Champions In 2021. In the last four matches played, they won two and lost two. in the table of Premier League They are in tenth place with 34 points, two units away from the cup positions.

Similarly, those who have been ordered by Pochettino come after crushing on the last date of Prime till diamond palace 3–1, this marked their tenth win in the competition, in addition to four draws and ten losses.

Chelsea’s probable lineup for the 25th round of the 2023/24 Premier League:

Chelsea: Djordje Petrovic Bad Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Benjamin Chilwell; Noni Madueke, Moises Caicedo, Connor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Raheem Sterling; Cole Palmer. DT: Mauricio Pochettino.







Manchester City vs Chelsea: Timings, TV and how to watch the Premier League match online

Manchester City and Chelsea will play at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, February 17, in matchday 25 of the Premier League., It starts at 12:30 pm Eastern usa and can be followed live through Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, nbcsports.com, Universo, USA Network and the NBC Sports app.

In addition, you will be able to follow all the details of the match between Manchester City and Chelsea in the special coverage offered by the Mundo Deportivo USA editorial team.