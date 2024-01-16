Producer: Mahomes’ helmet ‘did its job’

VICIS, the manufacturer of the ZERO2 helmet worn by Mahomes, said its product “did the job” despite the cold.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Manufacturer of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ helmetTold that the helmet served its purpose Despite cracking and a piece breaking in sub-zero temperatures during Saturday night’s playoff game.

Patrick Mahomes’ helmet is broken by a hit against the Dolphins. pro shots

“Although damage to the outer layer is not ideal, The ZERO2 helmet did its job of protecting Patrick Mahomes during a head-on collision at unprecedented cold temperatures,” VICIS said in a statement published This design approach is similar to the crumple zones of modern automobiles.Effectively absorb and dissipate impact forces at the point of contact.

“The extreme conditions experienced at Saturday night’s NFL playoff game will certainly “Even the highest performing products will be tested to their limits.”, Mahomes had a piece of his helmet broken off while being tackled during the win against the Miami Dolphins. The temperature in Kansas City was initially −4 °F (−20 °C).

Patrick Mahomes had to replace his helmet after it was broken by a collision. David Ulitt/Getty Images

“I’m sure it had to do with it being so cold,” Mahomes said. “I didn’t know what happened at that moment, but I joined the group and everyone told me… it was a first for me.”

Mahomes was given a replacement helmet and initially had difficulty fitting it properly. He worked on the sidelines with team assistants until a new helmet worked for him.

Mahomes concluded, “It wasn’t looking great. We were able to adjust it to the sideline, warm it up a little bit and start rolling from there.”