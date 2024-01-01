Properties of Ashwagandha and Turmeric, fashionable supplement of Ayurveda medicine

More than 4,000 years ago, a complete system of traditional medicine arose in India, which survives in its original form even today. He Ayurveda, or “science of life”, according to tradition, combines the use of plants, proper nutrition, purification, and a positive lifestyle to restore balance within the body. Naturally, this type of holistic medicine has developed and adapted in the Western world with a whole range of products based on these principles, but, above all, on the combination of herbs and diet.

One of the treasures of Ayurvedic medicine Ashwagandha, a small evergreen shrub that grows in India, the Middle East, and parts of Africa. Ashwagandha is associated with a wide range of health benefits, and although its effects have not been fully studied, the studies that have been done suggest benefits. Reduce stress, anxiety and fatigue, as well as its potential adaptogenic properties, have been shown to improve sleep quality in people suffering from insomnia. Also known as “winter cherry” for its bright red fruit, it is also credited with the ability to improve brain function and help relieve anxiety in people with bipolar disorder.

These adaptogenic benefits of the plant make it a solution to help maintain balance in stressful and stressful situations, ubiquitous in daily routines. This condition can affect mental health, and can also have physical consequences in the form of fatigue, irritability, etc. sleep problems, According to , seven out of ten employees in Spain experience feelings related to work stress at least once a week Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN), Ashwagandha supplements contain extracts made from the roots or roots and leaves of the plant.

But this also Turmeric It is used in traditional Asian medicine to treat a wide variety of conditions. The spice contains a substance called curcumin, which is obtained from the underground stem of an East Indian plant called ‘Curcuma longa’. This culinary treasure has been linked to anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties, and even benefits for digestive health. Although no definite conclusions can be drawn nor should it be considered a ‘superfood’, it does have the potential to reduce inflammation.

product range

Phytotherapy companies such as Arkopharm, which market products derived from active ingredients of natural origin, seek to take advantage of the properties of these ancient ingredients. Single-plant ‘gum’ i.e. in the form of candy or gummies. Ashwagandha ArcogummiesOn the one hand, they are an effective supplement when it comes to reducing the feeling of anxiety or discomfort, due to their ability to reduce cortisol levels and their anxiolytic properties.

When Turmeric Archegomies They strive to be an easy ally to engage in the pursuit of joint well-being. These single-plant ‘gummies’ concentrate the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric to provide relief for joints and muscles. In fact, joint pain affects a large portion of the population. Last year, a study conducted by Vanir showed that almost 70 percent of Spaniards between 35 and 65 years old have experienced joint pain.

You may also like…