Puerto Rico falls to China at the conclusion of the pre-Olympics

Puerto Rico’s participation in the FIBA ​​Women’s Pre-Olympic Tournament held in Xi’an, China concluded this morning with a challenge to define which of these two teams would finish second in the tournament. And the result was in favor of the Asians, who won 105–69 over the Puerto Ricans in the final.

But the result does not at all obscure the fact that Puerto Rico achieved its goal at the tournament, which was to achieve its second Olympic qualification in history, which they achieved by defeating New Zealand on Saturday.

In fact, the home run secured two tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympics. The second was claimed by China, also thanks to its victory over New Zealand. Meanwhile, France, which played at the venue and remained undefeated, did not need to claim a ticket as it is classified for the Olympic Games due to its status as the tournament host nation.

In today’s game against China, Areola Guirantes led Puerto Rico’s attack with 27 points. Brianna Jones contributed 11 points.

Mia Hollingshead scores a try during the match. (FIBA) , supply ,

China won each of the first three quarters of the game by respective scores of 24–11, 30–23 and 33–8. The Puerto Ricans claimed the final 27–18.

Meng Le and Yueru Le led China’s attack with 23 and 22 points.