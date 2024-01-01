Quarterhorse Mk 0 hypersonic drone beats SR-71 record

This innovative non-flying vehicle marks a milestone in surpassing the speed record SR-71,
HermesLeading aerospace company has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing the testing of its first fully integrated vehicle Quarterhorse MK 0, Nicknamed the “Dynamic Iron Bird”, the prototype has proven its worth by validating all major sub-systems of the aircraft in a real-world test environment.
He mk 0 This represents the beginning of an ambitious program that aims to develop four aircraft quarter HorseWith the ultimate goal of surpassing the all-time airspeed record set by the prestigious SR-71, Each of these aircraft will progressively increase in complexity, allowing Hermes Spread program exposure across multiple vehicles and accelerate the learning process.
The most impressive thing about this achievement is its astonishing speed. Quarterhorse MK 0, which was designed and built in a record time of six months. Additionally, all test objectives were met in only 37 days of deployed testing.
Objectives achieved include demonstration of taxiing using remote controls and controls, evaluation of radio frequency (RF) latency and ground handling qualities of integrated systems as well as demonstration of the correct positioning of the vehicle and flight deck. In case the link is lost.
Additionally, the human factors evaluation, as well as pilot steering and controls, was carried out in a collaboration that included external participants, which is a milestone in the flight test team. Hermes,
Don KaderbekVice President of Testing HermesCommented: “The more the team works together and establishes its battle rhythm, the easier the flight testing will go.”
viewpoint of Hermes Rapid and iterative design is essential to accelerate aircraft development in relevant timeframes for our customers. AJ PiplicaCEO and Co-Founder of Hermeshighlighted that “the test campaign, measured in days rather than months or years, represents the speed needed to mature hypersonic technology and bring a transformative aircraft to market.”
All these tests were done Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) Of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Hermes Made a deliberate decision to conduct these ground test missions at a base in Air Forcewhich allowed direct interaction with the regulator and shooting range officials Air Force,
development and testing of quarterhorse mk 0 They embody the fundamental principles of Hermes, which are based on rich hardware and intense real-world testing. Now the focus is on Quarterhorse MK 1first flying vehicle HermesWhich is under construction and is expected to make its first flight in 2024, marking an important step towards the revolution in hypersonic aviation.
