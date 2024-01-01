Famous Cuban neurologist from CIREN passes away

Renowned Cuban Neurologist Dr. Jose Antonio Cabrera Gomez He died this Monday in Cuba.

He International Center for Neurological Restoration (CIREN) He confirmed the sad news with a short note on social networks, where he did not elaborate on the cause of death of this important health professional on the island.

Facebook CIREN International Center for Neurological Restoration

“Dr. José Antonio Cabrera Gómez was one of the founders of Neurology School in Cienfuegos and prominent Cuban neurologist. He came and taught in our institute Head of Multiple Sclerosis Group and outstanding researchers of high international reputation,” said the text published by CIREN.

The Institute of Medicine noted Dr. Cabrera Gómez’s contributions to patient care, scientific research, and the training of health professionals.

“He stood out for his skills as a humanitarian, a brilliant man, companion and friend. In the opinion of many of those who knew him, Cuba has lost a neurology post And his mark will remain to mark the path of specialists in this branch,” he expressed from the medical institute.

He Dr. Jose Antonio Cabrera Gomez His patients, his friends and his family remember him as a simple man, a great human being, who always tried to show his best smile while being friendly and cordial.