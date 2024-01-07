Photo – Natalie Portman, Elle Fanning, Helen Mirren… Dancer’s bun marks her return to the 2024 Golden Globes

In a ceremony held on January 7, 2024, the Golden Globes, considered the antechamber of the Oscars, crowned the best cinematographic releases of the year 2023. cream of the hollywood crop, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh donned their best outfits to flash the cameras.

beautystas For his part, he focused his attention on beauty treatments. Celebrities performed again this year of stylish hairstyle, And its dancer bun Which won the Palme d’Or. As flashy and glamorous as it may be, this hairstyle, long associated with the world of dance, is now making its way onto the red carpet. Natalie PortmanElle Fanning, Julianne Moore and Helen Mirren have set their sights on this look,

How to make a dancer’s bun?

The dancer’s bun remains essential, trendy and attractive at the same time. The perfect hairstyle for going to work during the day, going out in the evening… and even walking the red carpet. What else? You don’t need to be an expert in the subject to do this. First tip: Avoid washing your hair on the big day. In fact, if the hair is too clean, there is a risk of it becoming slippery and making things more complicated. We start by straightening our hair correctly. Then we bring all the hair back and tie it all into a low ponytail with an elastic band., Don’t hesitate to tighten the base tightly and spray a veil of hairspray on the hair so that no tangled hairs get stuck. then the time comes Lightly comb the length down with a comb, then twist the hairWorking around the elastic. Secure the clip using bobby pins, A curtain of lacquer and that’s all!

Celebrities Who Wore a Dancer Bun at the Golden Globes

