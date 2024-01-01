Six free agents who are better than you think

Pham will turn 36 in March. 36! Pham did not debut until September 2014, when he was 26 years old, so he does not look as old as he actually is. He has played for seven teams in 10 seasons, which technically classifies him as a Globetrotter, but it should be clear that this guy doesn’t hit like a player who isn’t able to find a home. He might have been the Mets’ best hitter (not Pete Alonso) before New York traded him to Arizona at the deadline, and he was a monster in the World Series for the D-backs, hitting .421 and holding the record to deflect praise. An opportunity to go 5-for-5 in a Fall Classic game to give teammate Jess Pederson a chance to bat. This is the guy you want on your team. Pham will be a low-key signing who will get very little attention, and then you look over in June and he’s your club’s best batsman for a whole fortnight.