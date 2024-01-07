What to Expect from CES 2024? artificial intelligence and more artificial intelligence

(CNN) — The first companion robot with ChatGPIT, an artificial intelligence (AI) “smart belt” that helps guide the visually impaired, and AI-enabled vacuum cleaners, mops, and other home appliances.

After a year in which artificial intelligence made headlines and attracted the attention of the technology sector, it is not surprising that new products presented at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) also revolve around AI.

CES 2024, celebrating its 58th edition, will begin this week in Las Vegas with an anticipated mix of cutting-edge technologies and extraordinary gadgets.

The event, which is the largest consumer technology conference of the year, is known for robots roaming the show floor, flashy presentations from big tech companies, and the launch of unique products, such as a US$3,000 autonomous baby stroller and cars from last year. Which changes color.

But the event is also a breeding ground for negotiations on agreements between officials, manufacturers and retailers from different sectors. It could lay the groundwork for some of the year’s biggest technology trends and highlight how companies intend to participate in those conversations.

“Maybe it’s a question to ask what things won’t impact AI this year,” said Dipanjan Chatterjee, principal analyst at Forrester. “ChatGPT has created such a frenzy over the past year that companies feel they have to jump on the AI ​​bandwagon, even if they don’t know where it’s going.”

Expect AI in everything, Chatterjee said, such as chips and cards from companies like Intel and Nvidia, and consumer appliances like refrigerators from Samsung with “AI Family Hubs.” Various roundtables will address the potential impact of AI on employment and ethical considerations.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which organizes CES every year, has announced it expects about 130,000 in-person attendees this year, up from 115,000 last year and 45,000 in 2022, due to COVID-19. Amid concerns about the Omicron variant. In 2024, CTA will once again offer live broadcasts of some programs.

The event will feature over 4,000 exhibitors and 1,200 startups from across the world. Featured speakers will include executives from companies like Samsung, LG and Microsoft, as well as discussions with Snap co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. Once again, participation from Apple, which is usually absent from CES, is not expected.

According to CTA, approximately 60% of the Fortune 500 companies will participate, allowing for diverse product launches and discussion across all sectors of technology and beyond. Beauty is now an official product category at CES, and L’Oréal CEO Nicolas Hieronymus will deliver the company’s first keynote address at CES.

CES remains one of the fastest growing auto shows in the world. Various forms of transportation will be introduced this year, from floating and rolling to flying.

For example, navigation company Brunswick will offer electric boats and motors, as well as self-propelled pleasure boats. Vietnamese electric vehicle company Vinfast, which recently entered the US market, will introduce new models including a small SUV. At the same time, Hyundai will be present with an electric plane from its air taxi subsidiary Supernal.

As always, many car manufacturers will also be showcasing the latest things that can be seen and done inside their cars.

beyond artificial intelligence

This year, foldable screens, next-generation wearables and accessories related to mixed reality are also expected to receive a lot of attention.

“Use cases (for augmented reality and virtual reality) are expected beyond gaming, such as multimedia consumption and enterprise uses, such as training, onboarding and collaboration,” said Ramon Lamas, market director at research firm IDC. “It’s important for companies to position themselves before Apple releases Vision Pro at the end of the year.”

New portable devices will also be on display. The gadget, named Dusk RX, up for a CES 2024 Innovation Award, promises to be the world’s first prescription glasses that allow users to control the shade of their lenses through the frames or an app. For their part, the high-tech leggings, also up for an innovation award, provide a high-tech microcurrent to improve sports performance.

Some companies may introduce improved versions of previous innovations. For example, voice-activated devices and smart speakers have dominated CES in recent years, as companies have rushed to get their voice assistants into everything from microwaves to toilets.

While the use of this technology was largely underestimated by consumers, the same companies can take voice to the next level with Generative AI, the technology that powers products like ChatGPT.

“It will be interesting to see whether generative AI-powered capabilities can make the voice interaction process more intuitive and useful than before by resetting the clock for voice applications,” Chatterjee said.

Stuart Carlaw, research director at ABI Research, said that while CES remains a useful barometer for gauging market trends overall, the number and diversity of tech products on display makes it difficult to really break down anything.

“It’s like a group of blindfolded explorers trying to understand the enormity of the elephant they’re interacting with,” Carlaw said.

“The only exception is AI,” he said. “If you don’t have an AI-related story, are you even a tech company?”

CES will run through Friday, January 12.

CNN’s Peter Valdes-Dapena contributed to this report.