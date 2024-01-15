Queretaro vs Juarez match summary (1-0). Target

Club Querétaro narrowly defeated FC Juárez (1–0) at La Corregidora stadium. Argentinian midfielder Federico Lertora was responsible for scoring the only goal of the game and extending the Braves’ negative streak, which had gone 15 consecutive games without a win.

zaldivar for concussion protocol

The first 45 minutes of the duel between Gallows and Bravos were full of emotions. Tension mounted just nine seconds into the game, as Angel Zaldivar had to enter the concussion protocol after suffering the impact of Pablo Nicolás Ortiz. Fortunately the “Goal Engineer” was able to return to the playing field.

Argentina, led by Mauro Gerk, managed to open the scoring thanks to an accidental shot by midfielder Federico Lertora (31′). Emmanuel Goulart recovered the ball in midfield and assisted the Argentinian player, who sent him in to make a save while he fell to the ground.

Ortiz’s removal

In the 38th minute, Pablo Nicolás Ortiz was sent off for a double caution after a hard challenge on Mexican winger Jairo Torres. It should be noted that the national guard had already been warned in the 22nd minute, so he had to go to the locker room.

Already in the second half, Albiceleste central defender Miguel Barbieri had to leave the field due to a shoulder injury. On 85′ Breton Vazquez had to come on as a substitute to replace the Argentina defender, who fell to the ground after clashing with Jairo Torres. The severity of the South American’s injury is still unknown.

With the final score, Querétaro is provisionally placed eighth in the Clausura 2024 general table with 17 points. While FC Juarez is at the bottom of the standings with only three points.