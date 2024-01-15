This sultry romance film starring Anne Hathaway will arrive on Prime Video in May

Check out the first photos of “The Idea of ​​Being With You,” a romance with Anne Hathaway that will be available on Prime Video on May 2. The film, which is reminiscent of “Love at First Sight in Notting Hill,” will premiere at the SXSW festival in the coming days.

The idea of ​​being with you: Love at first sight in Notting Hill 2.0

“We met at Coachella.” first images of the film the idea of ​​being with you Starts like any romantic comedy. Except that this meeting was no small matter.

Actually, Solenn (played by Anne Hathaway) and Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine) actually met during the famous music festival in the United States, Except that one was on stage, and the other in the audience,

The first, a 40-year-old single mother with her teenage daughter To attend a concert of your favorite boy band, August Moon, famous all over the world. The second in the group, a 24-year-old singer, met Solenn by chance before the concert and fell in love with her at first sight.

Despite their age difference and their diametrically opposite lives, Solenn and Hayes begin a passionate romantic relationship.

on Prime Video in May

Directed by Michael Showalter and based on the novel of the same name written by Robin Lee, the idea of ​​being with you Will be released directly on Prime Video next may 2,

It’s impossible not to think of classic romcoms love at first sight in notting hill Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant reveal the first images of the film. Indeed, like Notting Hill, it is a unlikely romanceA test of one’s notoriety, and the other’s ability to tolerate the bad sides of this media overexposure.

In love at first sight in notting hillIt was Julia Roberts’ character who was an international star, while Hugh Grant’s character a fantastic unknown, The main difference lies in the fact that the idea of ​​being with you It also depicts a romance between two people with a large age difference.

The film will premiere at the American SXSW festival before being released worldwide on Prime Video on May 2.