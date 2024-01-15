Quiet luxury and natural looks: Pamela Anderson’s new colorless life

The makeup is out for Pamela Anderson. While she was known for her thin eyebrows, full mouth and dark-rimmed eyes, the 56-year-old American-Canadian actress decided to get rid of her signature beauty look. A surprising choice for the man who represented the pin-up aesthetic of the ’90s, but if we are to believe his recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week or the Oscars evening on March 11, he has no intention of going back on his decision. keeps.

Rebirth of an icon

This change in form initially hides a sad reason. In August 2023, Pamela Anderson spoke in the US edition of “ELLE” about the disappearance of her makeup artist Alexis Vogel, who died of breast cancer in 2019. “She was the best. And from then on, I told myself that without Alexis, I would be better off not wearing makeup. » After posting some photos without makeup on her social networks, she agreed to be filmed naturally as part of her autobiographical documentary “Pamela, A Love Story” on Netflix. In October 2023, she went on to attend The Row and Isabel Marant fashion shows at Paris Fashion Week, sans any tricks. She took the opportunity to adopt a new chic and minimalist wardrobe, in line with the cool luxury trend of the moment.

Fashion appreciates it and makes it its new icon. In January 2024, she posed for the spring–summer 2024 campaign for New York label Proenza Schouler. Sitting on a metal chair, wearing a black double-breasted coat worn over a fishnet dress, she embodies her natural self. The only exception: a touch of lip balm and coral varnish on the nails. In other photos, she alternates between a total black look, consisting of suit pants and a jacket with an adjustable collar, then a total white look consisting of a blazer and faded jeans. Barely revealed, the photos have gone viral on social networks, where Internet users are ready to congratulate the brand and the star.

In March 2024, she moved to the creative side. For Re/Done, she envisions a capsule collection of 25 pieces inspired by the ’90s, all made from organic materials. On the occasion of its launch, Pamela Anderson posed without makeup. A requirement on which she was not compromising with the brand, as she explains in an interview with the “New York Times”. “I enjoy the aging process. I find humor in things that happen to my face. » She adds: “Now I have secrets and secrets, so I feel sexier. We learn this only later in life. » While she spent much of her public life doing everything possible to match the image of the ultra-sexy blonde from “Baywatch,” ditching makeup eventually emerged as a tool of self-acceptance.

