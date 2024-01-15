Michael Lorenzen signs with Texas Rangers for nearly $5 million

After the then-current free agent left the market, blake snellThe situation improved slightly for the remaining players who still do not have a contract with any team. major League Baseball, was one of the first teams to advance Texas RangersA franchise that currently has its stars Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on the injured list.

In this particular case, the first beneficiary after Snell’s signature is Michael Lorenz, Despite recording his best year in MLB, posting a 9–9 record with a 4.18 ERA after playing with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies, it was not enough to reach an agreement early during the winter. On the contrary, they achieved their goal with just over a week left before the season officially started.





according to the journalist Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Michael Lorenz He agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

Similarly, the agreement includes $2.5 million in incentives, for a maximum of seven million dollars. On the other hand, with the player’s signature Texas Rangers Sources told The Athletic that it is not yet official due to the lack of physical exams.

Texas Rangers reinforce starting rotation

The defending champions of the 2023 MLB World Series urgently need a hand free agency, given that the current release from pitchers is not encouraging at all. be at the door of opening day, texas He has five starting pitchers on the injured list.

On the one hand, the name of max shazer And jacob degrom, which were fundamental pieces to achieving the title. The return dates of both the players are already June 1 and August 1 respectively.

Whereas, Gerardo Carrillo, Tyler Mahle and Kumar Rocker can return from April 1 and August 1. to have distant dates, Texas Rangers had to complete its initial rotation for opening day,

Michael Lorenzen numbers

In nine years of experience in the Major League, Lorenz He has maintained a record of 40–38 and a 4.11 earned run average. Additionally, in that time he drove in 331 runs, hit 83 home runs, struck out 602 batters and drove in 288 runs. baseball reference data,

Ultimately, with this addition to the roster, Texas Rangers Solves a short-term problem and once their stars become functional they can rotate more intensively.

