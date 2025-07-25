Rachel Weisz is reportedly not the only MCU mentor figure returning in Thunderbolts

When? from lightning Opening in theaters in 2025, a new type of superteam – one that may not be as rigidly defined as before – will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A team composed primarily of reformed supervillains could open the door to an entirely new MCU story. Although the film won’t be hitting theaters for a while, we already have a good idea about who will appear in it.

Laurence Fishburne and Rachel Weisz are expected to play Bill Foster and Melina Vostokoff respectively in the upcoming film. In case you missed it, Fishburne starred in Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp As the brilliant scientist Dr. Bill Foster, better known by his nickname Goliath. Meanwhile, supervillain Melina, who made her live-action debut in the MCU film black mother, Like Yelena and Natasha, she has taken Red Room training.

from lightning: Laurence Fishburne, Rachel Weisz reportedly reprise their roles as Bill Foster and Melina Vostokoff

Let’s start with perhaps the most exciting detail of the production: Marvel’s Thunderclap, A team-up that includes some of their most formidable villains from recent memory. According to trail blazerThe biggest news on this list is that two famous gurus of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are reportedly joining the cast of the upcoming film: Laurence Fishburne (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Rachel Weisz (black mother,

Fishburne is expected to return to his roles as scientist Bill Foster and surrogate father to Hannah John-Kamen’s character, Ghost, the stage thief. Invented by David Michelinie and Bob Layton, Ghost is a brilliant hacker and inventor who can become invisible and intangible by donning a battle suit.

in 2018 film Ant-Man and the Wasp, John-Kamen played a female ghost named Ava Starr. And as we learned DiversityShe will return to reprise the role from lightning,

Thus, we may get to see some sweet father-daughter bond between Foster and Ghost as a backdrop to big, high-stakes Marvel action, even if creatives have hinted that it will be different from Marvel’s other properties. will be.

Florence Pugh’s evil mother-like detective Melina Vostakov is also expected to return in the 2025 film. Similar to Natasha and Yelena, Vostokoff is a character who has completed Red Room training. She is one of the older characters in the comics who becomes annoyed with Natasha’s ease with which she completes the tasks assigned by her teachers.

Well, rather than repeat what has already happened, it will be interesting to see what happens to Foster and Ghost’s relationship. Since this movie is about anti-heroes and villains, the characters have to be bad.

Laurence Fishburne’s Bill Foster and Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost Are Inseparable

Laurence Fishburne’s Bill Foster and Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost/Ava star in MCU debut Ant-Man and the Wasp. Their relationship was initially kept a secret until the nefarious ghost was exposed. Foster was a former hero who turned evil and developed a personal vendetta against former Ant-Man, Hank Pym. He took an orphan Ava under his care, and became her guardian and mentor. He swore to protect Ava until his last breath and he kept his promise.

After healing Ghost using Janet Van Dyne’s quantum powers, the two run away together, with a promise to return in the future. Teathunderbolt Originally scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024, but the release was postponed due to the writers and actors strike (via) collider,

with from lightning Apparently on the horizon, Ghost is set to return to the anti-hero team of the same name. And we can be sure that she won’t be alone. Bill Foster will definitely appear as a father figure in some way as he goes through Phase 5 of the MCU.

Current release date for from lightning It is 25th July 2025.