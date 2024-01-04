Rare photo of their little Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard posted a throwback photo of herself bottle-feeding her daughter Oonagh Paige on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

Amber Heard is a little sad. The 37-year-old American actress published a slideshow in which she appears with her red hair with her daughter Oonagh Paige on the set of the film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”. In the 2021 photo, a young child smiles softly at his mother while drinking milk from his bottle. Oonagh Page Heard, born to a surrogate mother, is now two and a half years old.

“After all this time, ‘Aquaman 2’ has made its splash (sorry, that’s too simple).” The superstar, who recently moved to Madrid, captioned the picture: “Mira (her character in the feature film, editor’s note) Thanks to all my fans for the tremendous support and love for the comeback.

Amber Heard hasn’t shared any photos of her daughter since April 9, 2022, when she celebrated her first birthday. “I still can’t believe you’re here.” Best year ever,” she captioned.

The second trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began two days later, on 11 April. The verdict was seen as a significant victory for Vanessa Paradis’ former partner, given that the actress was ordered to pay her ex-husband the sum of $10.35 million for “defamation with actual malice”. Was. Million for defamatory statements by his former lawyer Adam Waldman.