Chivas rescue a tragic draw against Santos in Gago’s debut

Erick Gutiérrez scored in stoppage time to save Chivas from its first defeat in the Clausura 2024.

Guadalajara — Shivaj was heading towards its first defeat Completion 2024but a painful goal Eric Gutierrez –when the substitution time had already ended– allowed Fernando Gago to score his first point as technical director of the rojiblanco club, in a 1–1 draw. Saints In a match corresponding to Matchday 1 which was held at Akron Stadium.

VAR was a major protagonist in the clash between Guadalajara and Laguneros, because in the first half, central referee Jorge Abraham Camacho had already declared the maximum penalty on Roberto Alvarado, but he reversed his decision with the help of technology and, later, At the end of the second half, he also “erased” Gael García’s score due to an apparent handball inside the area.

Eric Gutierrez scored in stoppage time to avoid Fernando Gago’s first defeat imago7

Shivaj It seemed certain to lose by a narrow margin, but a foregone play eventually helped them get their first point at home when Saints I felt three units already in the bag.

The men of the Comarca Lagunera took advantage through the boots of Harold Preciado, who on 64 minutes established himself as scoring champion of the Apertura 2023 after a great individual game from Franco Fagundez, who left the rivals on the road And enabled the Colombian. , who was not going to waste his second chance of the evening as a few minutes earlier he had missed the maximum penalty after a handball from Jesús Orozco Chiquete.

ShivajIn the return of José Juan Macías to the starting eleven, he also had opportunities to open the scoring, but Carlos Acevedo rose against the figures of the Guadalajara striker in the first half and prevented a goal cry at the Akron Stadium with what he felt was a good entry.

The men of the ‘Pearl of the West’ face a tough commitment on Matchday 2 when they visit Tigres next Sunday, while Saints Experience your first game as a local Completion 2024 When they receive Rayados de Monterrey.