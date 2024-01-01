Secret button on Amazon Fire TV that resolves blocking error

The Amazon Fire TV is a small device that connects to your television’s HDMI port and allows you to access all types of online content, from Netflix to YouTube, including Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, and many more.

Additionally, it has a remote control with an integrated microphone that allows you to search for what you want to watch, play, pause, fast forward or rewind using your voice.

And if you have Alexa-compatible smart devices, like light bulbs, security cameras, or a thermostat, you can control them with your voice, too fire tv,

Without any doubt, this device offers you a unique and personalized multimedia experience. But like any other electronic, it may have some technical problems that affect its operation.

One of the most common Fire TV problems is that it freezes or does not respond. This can happen for a variety of reasons, such as a poor internet connection, a failed update, or a conflict with an application.

If this happens to you then do not worry. There is a very simple solution that can fix this and other problems in just a few minutes.

Hidden button trick that unlocks Amazon Fire TV

If you have ever faced a frustrating situation that Amazon Fire TV crashes Or gets stuck, here we share the solution.

This clever trick involves using a hidden button on the Alexa-enabled remote control. By knowing the correct button combination, you will be able to unlock your device in no time.

For this, You must force restart the media playerAnd you can do it like this:

press and hold button choose And turn on stop For a few seconds at a time.

And For a few seconds at a time. You will see the device reboot and turn back on with the Amazon Fire TV logo.

After this your device should work properly again.

It is natural for you to wonder why this problem occurs. Well, this is usually caused by the internal processes of the device that consume too much resources, causing the system to crash, the only solution of which is a forced restart.

To avoid this error, you can try deleting some apps you don’t use or adjust the playback quality by lowering it. This way, you will no longer experience system crashes.