Razzie Awards 2024: Who wins Worst Film of the Year? – Cinema News

Every year, we celebrate the best at the Oscars on one hand, and just before that, celebrate the worst lauded by the famous Razzies on the other. The moment of truth: The results are in!

While all eyes are on the best of Hollywood during Oscar season (which will take place on the night of March 10 to 11, 2024), the Golden Framboise – or Razzies – reward the best of the worst or the worst of the worst. . We’re not so sure! To take it to the second degree (or not at all), the Razzies have once again “honored” what didn’t really work, that left us disappointed or leaving the movie theater.

Expand4ables led the nominations…

Announced last January, the nominations were dominated by the franchise’s fourth opus, Expand4ables, with Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent and Megan Fox. The film received seven nominations, including one for Worst Film of the Year.

Jason Statham And Megan Fox For their part, they were in the running for Worst Actor and Worst Actress (and Worst Supporting Actress for the latter): first for In (Very) Troubled Waters, second for Johnny & Clyde and second for spend4bals,

With five nominations each, The Exorcist – Devotion and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey were tied for the second most nominated films. If necessary: ​​Re-find the full list of nominees here.

The ceremony took place, the big winners were revealed. Who will replace Blonde to win the title of worst film in 2023? Without further ado, please, drum roll: here comes the worst time of the year.

The big winners of the evening are Megan and Vinny: Congratulations – or sorry!

Full list of winners

worst movie

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

worst actress

Megan Fox In johnny and clyde

worst actor

jon voight in mercy

Worst remake/release/scam

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Actress in a Supporting Role

Megan Fox In Expendables 4

Worst Actor in a Supporting Role

Sylvester Stallone In Expendables 4

worst couple on screen

winnie and piglet inside Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

worst director

Rice frac-waterfield/ Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

worst case scenario

Rice frac-waterfield , Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

special redemption value

Fran Drescher was appointed in 1998 and is the current president of SAG/AFTRA for her brilliant leadership of the Actors Guild through a lengthy strike in 2023, which it successfully ended.