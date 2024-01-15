Sensitive damage: Vinicius will spend almost a month without playing for Madrid

brazilian Vinicius JuniorAuthor of the first and fourth goals of the match against Osasuna This Saturday he will not be able to play the match against Athletic Club next 31st MarchThis was due to the accumulation of yellow cards during several matches.

of ‘7’ real Madrid saw fifth yellow cardboard of Season In LaLiga EA Sports After repeatedly protesting the referee’s decision, Juan Martínez Munuera (Valencian Committee), in the 44th minute, a fact that led to him receiving this new punishment.

During the match, Vinicius resisted several attacks from the opposing team, despite messages of respect and inclusion against racism as during the previous match, reports indicated that player He was constantly provoked by the stands.

This card will prevent him from playing in the match against Athletic for which the Englishman will return Jude BellinghamAfter serving his two-match ban after the final whistle at the Mestalla.

For his part, Vinicius, due to the sanction, the international break and the fact that there is no league due to controversy in the first weekend of April King’s Cup FinalUntil we play Real Madrid again next april 9First leg of quarter finals UEFA Champions LeagueA competition in which he is warned of punishment.