Real Madrid condemn ‘negligence’ of referee

Real Madrid described referee Martínez Munuera as “careless” for removing the insult in his report of the match against Osasuna.

Real Madrid have lodged a complaint with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), accusing the referee of being “negligent” in their 4-2 win against LaLiga. Osasuna Do not include abusive chants addressed to vinicius junior In his match report.

Vinicius Junior complained to referee Martínez Munuera during Real Madrid’s match against Osasuna. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Television cameras captured part of it The crowd chanted “Vinicius, die” during Saturday’s match at El SadrAnd then his teammate Dani Carvajal pointed to referee Juan Martínez Munuera.

Vinicius He scored two goals in the match and celebrated his second goal by turning to the crowd in the 64th minute. And pointed towards his ear.

martinez munuera He did not mention any objectionable chant in his report Of the party.

“After a serious insult was committed once again against our player Vinicius Junior, in this case, during the last league match played by our team at El Sadar, Real Madrid CF communicates the following,” the statement noted.

“Our club has filed a complaint with the Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. against the match referee Juan Martínez MunueraResulting from negligent drafting of the arbitration record. This referee willfully and knowingly missedInsults and insulting yells were repeatedly directed towards our player Vinicius Junior, while being repeatedly warned by our players at the very moment these were happening.

“With this Real Madrid has also filed a complaint with this federal body regarding the above mentioned insults and abusive shouts.and moved them State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in SportsSo that those who speak them are identified and punished.

“In light of these unfortunate events that occurred in Al Sadr Real Madrid has expanded the complaint that it presented to the Office of the State Attorney General last Friday, March 15 Against crimes of hatred and discrimination, for racist and hateful insults Our player Vinicius Junior Around the Montjuic Olympic Stadium and the Metropolitan Stadium of Madrid, requests were made that their authors be identified.

“Real Madrid Once again condemns these violent attacks of racism, discrimination and hatredAnd demands that the necessary measures be taken, once and for all, to end the violence that our player Vinicius Junior is facing.

Caught on camera last week Fans shouting “Vinicius, die” Before the round of 16 match UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs. Napoli in Montjuic, While a group was recorded shouting “Vinicius, the chimpanzee” before the Atlético Madrid game. Against Inter Milan.

Vinicius has repeatedly been subjected to racist abuse from fans of rival teamsIncluding at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium last May, after which an investigation was launched into three people accused of racially abusing the player.