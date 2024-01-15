Real Madrid report to referee after Vinicius ignores insult

Spanish football experienced an event with tremendous impact on Monday, March 18. The very prestigious sports league was tainted by a particular case involving one of the competition’s historical teams: the real Madrid,

The facts were announced by the organization in Your profile on social networks, a serious claim is going viral instantly. Once again, issues related to the wrongdoings of some fans were the origin of the problem. But, on this occasion the accusing finger was also pointed at the referee. Juan Martínez Munuera,





The game sparked debate as to the date of Saturday, March 16. He real Madrid They defeated Osasuna by a score of four goals to two, including goals from Dani Carvajal, Brahim Díaz and Vinícius Júnior. But, the Brazilian man received racist slurs countless times. Playground Sadar He insulted the spirit of the game by committing the above offences. However, no one expected that any judge in the country would be affected by this problem.

real madrid complaint

“He real Madrid It was announced in a statement this Monday that he has filed a complaint with the Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) against the referee who officiated their match against Osasuna, Juan Martínez Munuera, “reported the referee. For “negligent drafting”. In which he assured that he “voluntarily and knowingly left” the insult received by the Brazilian Vinicius Junior.The above source said.

Similarly, another complaint was filed by the white team before the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Zen*phobia and Intolerance in Sports, in order to identify those who uttered hurtful words against the Carioca star.

Vinicius Junior There has been a hero like this in the past, breaking any basic principles of honor. This time the Avalanche caught referee Juan Martínez Munuera in his tracks.

