“Recalls” announced for several 2024 vehicles – Noticel – The truth – Puerto Rico News – Noticel

This new list of the entity linked to the Federal Transportation Department has models from Volvo, Chevrolet, Ford, Jeep and Hyundai.





The recall includes Ford models. Photo: EFE

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported recalls by manufacturers of several 2024 vehicles to fix problems that could affect the safety of their users.

In the case of Volvo, it is the Volvo Bus 9700 from 2024, and its problem is that the steering mechanism link rod can become loose and detach or separate. (The steering gear link rod may become loose and detached).

The Chevrolet vehicle object of this “recall” is a Silverado EV from 2024 and its problem is with the seat belts, as they can break during a crash (damage to the seat belt bezel can occur or the belt can tear in a crash).

Two Jeep models have also been recalled due to problems with the defrosting system (Defrosting/Defogging System/FMVSS 103). Affected are 2022-2024 Grand Cherokee and 2021-2024 Wrangler models.

The one that matches Hyundai is due to problems with its engine valves whose springs may break (Engine Valve Springs May Break) and the affected model is the Palisade 2024.

The situation with Ford vehicles is with 2023 Explorer models, in this case there is a warning of adjustment problems in the parts, described in English as “Fastener connecting knuckle and strut may become loose”.

The agency reminded in its most recent report that when a recall occurs, whether by a manufacturer or a government entity, it is because the vehicle involved is deemed to represent an unreasonable safety risk or because it does not meet minimum safety standards. Does not complete. In those cases, the manufacturer is responsible for repairing the vehicle at no cost to the customer.

Owners of these vehicles should receive notification from the manufacturer, they insist, but if they don’t, they should contact the dealer or whoever sold them the vehicle, or call NHTSA’s vehicle safety hotline at 1-888- Should be contacted at 327-4236.