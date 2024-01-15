Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the village of Lastochyne in the eastern Donetsk region, both sides confirmed on Monday, as Russian forces stepped up attacks and continued to advance westward.

“Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew from the village of Lastochkine to organize defense on the line of Orlivka, Tonyanke and Berdichi and prevent the enemy from advancing to the west,” the group’s spokesman, Dmytro Likhovy, said. Tewariya.

Lastochkine is located about 5 km northwest of Avdiivka, which remains one of the hottest areas of the battlefield. Russia raised its flag in Avdiivka on 18 February.

The Russian Defense Ministry also confirmed Lastochkin’s capture on Monday, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

More information about the situation on the ground: Over the past day, Russian forces increased their pressure around Lastochkin, carrying out 45 airstrikes, 897 artillery strikes and 83 kamikaze drone strikes, Likhovy said, adding up to 72 combat actions.

“Despite strong enemy pressure, our units are actively defending and maneuvering,” Likhovy said.

The Avdiivka and Marinka areas “remain the hottest spots,” he said.

“In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repulsed 25 enemy attacks the previous day, and in the Marinka sector 40, which is the highest number in recent days,” Likhovy said.