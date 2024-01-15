regenerative medicine for back pain

He Chronic back pain is beginning to be treated with personalized regenerative medicine From blood taken from a patient in a hospital in Estepona (Málaga).

Javier Guerrero, orthopedic surgeon and traumatologist at Hospitan Estepona, explains that it is Treatment with growth factor-rich plasma (PRGF, for its abbreviation in English).

The medicine is obtained on the basis of blood taken from the patient. The therapeutic properties of the growth factors present in that blood.

With this therapy we seek Stimulate regeneration of affected intervertebral discs and relieve pain Associated, and improves the quality of life of patients, without the need to resort to surgery.

According to statistics, chronic back pain is one of the Medical conditions that affect more people Worldwide: 60% to 85% of the population suffers from or will suffer from low back pain at some point in their lives.

Most of these patients suffer from so-called degenerative disc disease, in which the discs between vertebrae deform and becomes thinner, causing increased pressure on the facets of the vertebrae, i.e. the posterior region.

this old disease quality of life decreases People who suffer from it to such an extent that it makes it difficult or impossible for them to do daily activities, and its progression can lead to ” Complications such as herniated disc and pinching of nerve structures that can aggravate symptoms,” according to Guerrero.

Faced with this reality, Hospitan Estepona Spine Unit has started to implement treatment with enriched plasma growth factors“A revolutionary solution to a very common problem,” as said in a statement.

To do this, a blood sample is taken from the patient, which is processed Focus on platelets and growth factors Which are present in it.

The pre-processed concentrated solution is injected into those affected intervertebral discs and helps them heal. regenerateA procedure that is performed on an outpatient basis without general anesthesia, with the patient sedated.

After treatment itRelative rest is recommended Approximately 24 hours, after which the patient will be able to resume normal activities.

In general, they are recommended three sessions With platelet-rich plasma to achieve optimal results.