David Benavidez: ‘I’m not waiting for Canelo’

David Benavidez assured that he does not need Canelo Álvarez to continue his career and that he will not continue to wait for him given Guadalajara’s refusal.

MIAMI – David Benavidez sat in the ring at the city’s BOXR gym and folded his arms; Just because the fight with Canelo Alvarez, which he has worked so hard to achieve, seems further away than ever, doesn’t mean the work will stop.

Alvarez has long said that Benavidez (and other fighters) must earn a chance to become boxing’s top star, and there is no doubt that, after his breakout campaign last year, Benavidez did just that. He defeated Caleb Plant in a decision victory in March and scored a sixth-round TKO victory over Demetrius Andrade in November.

Calls for a bout between Alvarez and Benavidez for the former’s undisputed super middleweight championship have grown increasingly intense. This is arguably the biggest fight in boxing. But following Monday’s news that Alvarez has parted ways with the PBC with two fights on the deal, it’s clear a clash with Benavidez won’t be possible this year, if it ever happens.

“His actions speak volumes,” Benavidez, 27, told ESPN on Thursday. “It was the biggest fight… so his separation from the PBC, even though this fight was on the table for him and me… it says a lot. I’m not going to wait for Canelo to fight Canelo. After all, my career is not over.

“It’s disappointing, but at the end of the day it also gives me a bad reputation… The reason this fight won’t happen is because Canelo doesn’t want it to happen, plain and simple.”

Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) has long been linked with PBC, while Alvarez signed with Al Haymon in June, giving fans hope that the two will meet.

Instead, Alvarez defeated Jermall Charlo decisively in September and will now fight for a different promoter in May and possibly September as well.

“I mean the money is there, the anticipation of fight fans is there,” said Benavidez, a volume puncher who probably has the best motor in the sport. “It would be an incredible event… I don’t need Canelo. I mean, the only reason people fight Canelo is for the payday. I don’t care about the money. I care about winning the title and giving it to the fans. This is the best possible battle.”

To that end, Benavidez said he was willing to accept $5 million without any PPV benefits to share the ring with Álvarez.

Plant earned nearly $10 million for his loss to Alvarez in November 2021, while Billy Joe Saunders earned $8 million earlier that year.

“What mattered to me was the opportunity because I know once I beat him, that’s where the money comes,” said Benavidez, ESPN’s No. 2 fighter at 168 pounds. “These are the sacrifices you have to make… PBC and Al Haymon have been paying me very well for a long time. So I’m very happy with them.”

For now, Benavidez is moving up to 175 pounds for a fight in June against former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk, who has racked up three wins over opponents domestically since coming out of a retirement that saw the 36-year-old Ukrainian fight on the road in more than three years. Kept out of the ring for time. ,

“El Monstruo Mexicano” hopes a victory over Gvozdyk will lead to a showdown with the June 1 winner, Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol, for the undisputed light heavyweight championship.

Benavidez said he is “definitely moving back up to super middleweight”, where fans are highly anticipating a bout with David Morrell.

And if Benavidez is going to face Morrell, he said the WBA and WBC titles should be on the line. Alvarez holds four belts at 168 pounds; Benavidez is the WBC interim champion, while Morrell holds the WBA secondary belt.

“I’m really motivated right now,” he said. “I’m very, very disciplined right now and very excited for the future. So I’m taking it one step at a time, getting better in the gym every day and I’ll be ready for whatever comes my way.” ,