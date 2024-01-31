Result, how it happened, score, goals, summary and who won the Liga MX match with Piero Quispe

With the presence of the Peruvian, Pumas is tied at home against Necaxa and both remain in first place in the Clausura of Liga MX. Here are the details.

PUMAS GOAL! The local team took the lead after Ulises Rivas scored from a rebound, all stemming from Eduardo Salvio’s shot.

Necaxa tied! Edgar Méndez took advantage of Pumas’ poor start to score and score a 1–1 draw at Necaxa. Surprise at the University Stadium.

tie! Necaxa surprised again and caught Pumas badly with a counter. Jose Paredela equalized him.

duel of pumas vs. Necaxa For matchday 4 of the 2024 Clausura tournament Liga MX The match at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium ended 2–2. First Ulises Rivas headed forward, then Edgar Méndez equalized, later Lisandro Magallanes scored and finally Jose Paredella was punished. In the case of Piero Quispe, his performance was good in the first half and declined in the second half.

Pumas vs Necaxa for the Clausura of Liga MX 2024: Summary and goals The match ended with Pumas and Necaxa tied 2–2 on the fourth matchday of the Liga MX Clausura. Thanks for your company. 91’+ Nathan misses the goal, 3-2 Nathan’s shot from the left end was clear from the Pumas, but the ball hit the opponent. The score in the match could have been 3-2. 86′ Ncaxa claims a penalty from the referee. Necaxa crossed into the area against the forward, but the referee decided to continue the game. All make claims of ‘Rayo’ action. 81′ match with hot spirits Both the Pumas and Necaxa play with everything in every game and an argument begins between the players. The referee wants to calm things down. 78′ Jair Cortes is expelled The match referee decided to give a double yellow to Jair Cortés, he got one when he entered and now for dragging the opponent. 73′ Change at Pumas: Piero Quispe moves in. Robert Argus x Piero Quispe

Carlos Gutierrez x Pablo Benevendo 70′ Necaxa plays better in the game After the goals, Ncaxa steps into the opponent’s territory and goes with everything in search of victory, looking to take advantage of the poor situation of the Pumas. 65′ yellow for Lisandro Magellan The referee did not forgive Magellan’s harsh attack and gave him a yellow. Pumas caused a lot of upsets in the match. 62′ Quispe stopped appearing in the game Unlike the first half, Piero Quispe stopped appearing in the game and was not as important. 60′ Nexa’s DT expelled Necaxa’s technical director was thrown out of the match for complaining to the referee, which was a complete irritation during the tour. 53′ Goal by Jose Paradela tie! Necaxa surprised again and caught Pumas badly with a counter. Jose Paredela equalized him. 51′ Goal by Lisandro Magallanes PUMAS ANSWER! ‘Licha’ Magallanes take a 2-1 lead against the Pumas and maintain their lead on the scoreboard. The previous center was launched by ‘Toto’ Salvio. 48′ Goal by Edgar Méndez Necaxa tied! Edgar Méndez took advantage of Pumas’ poor start to score and score a 1–1 draw at Necaxa. Surprise at the University Stadium. start of second half The second half of the match between Pumas Vs. Necaxa for MX League. The first part ends in a duel versus the pumas. Necaxa for MX League. 45′ Piero Quispe is very active in the game Although he has not scored any goals, Piero Quispe plays very well in the game, playing a lot of involvement and always being forward. PUMAS GOAL! The local team took the lead after Ulises Rivas scored from a rebound, all stemming from Eduardo Salvio’s shot. 39′ Huerta shines on the field of play Cesar Huerta threw a ‘pipe’ at the opponent and finished with a loud ovation from the public. Meanwhile, the pumas comfortably outdo themselves. 34′ Corner kick for Necaxa. Julio González’s mistake ended in a corner for Necaxa, the first for the ‘Rayo’ team. 32′ Foul against Guillermo Martínez. Free kick for Pumas after a sudden foul by a Necaxa defender against Guillermo Martínez. 28′ Ncaxa tries to respond with some counter-attacking action. Necaxa dared to leave his zone slightly and crossed into the opponent’s zone, but Magallanes quickly recovered and settled the game. 25′ Free kick for Pumas Pumas has a set piece, but wastes it. The coach of the university team is angry. 22′ Right shot deflected by Piero Quispe. The Pumas again reached the opponent’s area, the play started from Eduardo Salvio’s cross and ended from the right foot of Piero Quispe. The shot went wide. 18′ The pumas are not being effective in the field Although the Pumas dominated the match, the players were failing a lot in the area with deflected shots. The artists of Quispe lack peace. 15′ Ncaxa waits in his own area and has no chance to score The Pumas is the one that dominates Necaxa with a lot of class as the opponent waits only in their own zone and with little offensive power. 12′ Quispe shines with a brilliant center and ends in a deflected header Piero Quispe crossed a ball from the left and Guillermo Martínez headed the ball wide. The first clear of the pumas. 11′ The arrival of the PUMAS with ‘Chino’ Huerta Cesar Huerta came out in the middle and tried to score the first from Guillermo Martínez. 8′ Quispe is one of the most sought after guys in the game Midfielder Piero Quispe goes after the ball to put pressure on the Necaxa players, working to recover the ball. 4′ The referee talks to the players a lot The judge talks to the players of both teams so that they avoid difficult play, he wants a great rhythm of play. 2’Pumas started to dominate against Necaxa The ball is only passed by Pumas UNAM, dominating against the local team Necaxa who withdrew into their own zone. Duel between PUMAS UNAM vs. NECAXA for the MX League! With Piero Quispe: the official lineup of PUMAS UNAM UNAM PUMAS: Julio González; Pablo Benevendo, Nathan Silva, Lisandro Magellan, Adrian Aldrete; Ulises Rivas, Jose Caicedo; Eduardo Salvio, Piero Quispe, Cesar Huerta; Guillermo martinez. necaxa official lineup Necaxa: Ezequiel Ansan; Emilio Martínez, Alexis Pena, Alan Montes, Agustín Oliveros; Brian Garcia, Alejandro Andrade, Andres Colorado, Heriberto Jurado; Edgar Mendez, Jose Paredela. This is what the stadium looks like just before the game This is the official image taken minutes after the clash between Pumas Vs. Necaxa for MX League: How are Pumas UNAM doing in the Clausura? Currently Piero Quispe’s Pumas UNAM are sixth in the standings with 6 points, a win would put them as runners-up to the leader. With Quispey, the finished uniform of the Pumas UNAM The locker room of the Pumas is ready, they will play again in turquoise: Ncaxa Pumas arrive at the stadium to face UNAM ‘Rayo’ cast arrives at Olympic Stadium for Liga MX clash: PUMAS UNAM VS. Necaxa: Latest Results PUMAS UNAM 1-3 NECAXA (2022)

PUMAS UNAM 1-0 NECAXA (2022)

PUMAS UNAM 0-0 NECAXA (2022)

NECAXA 3-1 PUMAS UNAM (2023)

NECAXA 1-0 PUMAS UNAM (2023) On which channel to watch PUMA vs UNAM? Necaxa? The duel of Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa for Liga MX You can watch it live on the signals of TUDN, El Canal de las Estrellas and VIX. What time does pumas vs. Necaxa? The duel of Pumas vs Necaxa for Liga MX will be played today, January 31, from 10:00 pm in Peru or from 9:00 pm in Mexico. welcome to pumas vs necaxa Follow here the match Pumas vs Necaxa with Piero Quispe for the Liga MX 2024 Clausura tournament. welcome!

pumas vs. NECAXA LIVE ONLINE FREE: CONFIRMED MATCH LINEUPS

pumas lineup:Julio Gonzalez; Pablo Benevendo, Nathan Silva, Lisandro Magellan, Adrian Aldrete; Ulises Rivas, José Caicedo, Eduardo Salvio, Piero Quispe, César Huerta; Guillermo martinez.

Necaxa Lineup: Ezequiel Ansan; Emilio Martínez, Alexis Peña, Alan Montes, Agustín Oliveros; Brian Garcia, Alejandro Andrade, Andres Colorado, Heriberto Jurado; Edgar Méndez and José Paredela.

pumas vs. Necaxa Live on VIX Premium

Match Stories: Francisco Gonzalez and Eduardo Luna

Match commentator: Anselmo Alonso

Court level: Rodrigo Celorio

pumas vs. Necaxa Live on TUDN USA

Match Details: Jose Lopez and Paco Villa

Match Notes: Enrique Borja

Playground:Alonso Cabral

Match preview of Pumas vs Necaxa for Liga MX with Piero Quispe

The Pumas defeated Pachuca 3–1 and recorded their second win in the 2024 Clausura tournament. Piero Quispe started as a starter for the first time in an Auriazul team that secured three points thanks to a double from Eduardo Salvio and two from Ulises Uribe.

Piero Quispe has added minutes in two games with Pumas UNAM.

Pumas coach, Argentine Gustavo Lema, spoke about Quispe’s starting role against Pachuca and highlighted his performance on the field, despite some criticism from the fans.

“His personality is terrible. What we have always seen, beyond the fact that he is used to playing on high stages, practically beyond the fact that he has already played. He left due to wear and tear, “What we needed though in that moment was to hold the ball, which is one of his qualities. Very happy with Piero.”Lema said.

for its part, Necaxa They played a goalless draw against the United States and remained undefeated in the 2024 Clausura tournament. Coach Eduardo Fenenes will not be able to trust Diber Cambindo after he was sent off on the last day.

Necaxa got seven points from three matches played in Liga MX 2024.

When does pumas play vs? Necaxa for Liga MX?

Pumas and Necaxa will face each other this Wednesday, January 31, at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

What time does pumas vs. Necaxa today?

Find the schedule to watch the match between Pumas Vs. Necaxa with Piero Quispe for the 2024 Clausura tournament:

Mexico: 9:00 pm

Peru: 10:00 pm

Ecuador: 10:00 pm

Colombia: 10:00 pm

United States: 10:00 pm

Venezuela: 11:00 pm

Bolivia: 11:00 pm

Argentina: 00:00 (Thursday, February 1)

Brazil: 00:00 (Thursday, February 1)

Chile: 00:00 (Thursday, February 1)

Paraguay: 00:00 (Thursday, February 1)

Uruguay: 00:00 (Thursday, February 1)

What channel does pumas vs. necaxa live?

TUDN USA and VIX Premium They will broadcast the match between Pumas Vs. Necaxa with Piero Quispe for the MX League’s 2024 Clausura tournament.

Where does vs pumas play? necaxa live?

The match between Pumas vs Necaxa will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, located in Mexico City, which has a capacity of 72,000 spectators.

pumas vs. Necaxa: match referee

Principal: Cesar Arturo Ramos

Assistant 1: Jonathan Maximiliano Gomez

Assistant 2: Jose de Jesus Baños

Fourth referee: Guillermo Pacheco

VAR: Lizette Amareny Garcia

VAR Assistant: Christian Kiyabek Espinosa

pumas vs. Necaxa: Tickets

North Head: $150

South Head: $350

Wok: $290

Surface: $340

Palomar No.: $410

Palomar Goya: $470

Silver: $650

Box: $650

pumas vs necaxa tickets

pumas vs. Necaxa: probable match lineup

Probable Pumas Lineup: Julio Gonzalez; Lisandro Magallanes, Nathan Silva, Aldrian Aldrete, Jesus Rivas; Eduardo Salvio, Cesar Huerta, Ulises Rivas, Jose Caicedo, Piero Quispe; Guillermo martinez.

Possible alignment of Necaxa: Ezequiel Ansan; Alejandro Mayorga, Alan Montes, Alexis Pena, Jair Cortes; Brian Garnica, Fernando Arce, Diego Gomez, Heriberto Jurado; Dibber Cambindo and Ricardo Monreal.

