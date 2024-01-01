Results of use for treatment of Covid

hydroxychloroquine That was determined in Covid patients hospitalized during the first wave of the virus, despite low levels of evidence, could have caused about 17,000 premature deaths in the six countries analyzed in a scientific study. This has been revealed by a study collected by the magazine Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy In which a team of French researchers have estimated that Untimely death associated with this treatment In six countries, including Belgium, France and the United States.

Treatment with hydroxychloroquine during the first wave of Covid (hcq) was used “off-label despite the lack of evidence documenting its clinical benefits”, the authors stressed.

The aim of the researchers has beeno Count the number of deaths attributed The treatment was implemented in countries where it was administered to hospitalized patients during the first two or three months of the pandemic.

The authors made their estimates taking into account data available for six countries number of patients of covid admitted to hospital In the first wave, patients who were given the treatment, and those who have died due to it, among others.





Danger of using drugs with low level of evidence

The study states that in this case belgiumOf the 19,644 people hospitalized, 10,018 got it and 240 died from it; In France, 15,600 out of 99,997 got it and 199 died; in the ItalyOf the 89,895 administered, 72,635 died and 1,822 died (with a difference of 1,170–2,063), turkiyeOf the 21,417 who got it, they gave it to 15,656 and 95 of them died (range 92-128); And of the 888,037 in the United States they gave it to 551,471 and 12,739 may have died (3,244- 15,570).

In the researchers’ opinion, these findings suggest Danger of using drugs with low level of evidence To manage future pandemics.