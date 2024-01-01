Resurgence of MIR feature sees Monica Garcia

“A part of Spanish sporting successes They are due for medical care. With these words the current president of the Spanish Society of Sports Medicine (SEMED, miguel enrique del vallehas put on the table the need to resume negotiations with the actors involved so that Sports Medicine become one again Characterization through MIR.

Currently, this doctor’s ‘dream’ is ‘on hold’ due to this reason current political situation And they are waiting for the new health minister, Monica Garcia, settles to start the process again. Of course, he admits that, although he wants to go ‘to work’, he is “starting to run out of gas.”

“The first thing we need to know is whether the Ministry knows what the specialty survive and it passes through the MIR again, becoming a hospital branchAs stated in European regulations,” del Valle explained Medical writing.

The last intervention the Society made with health was with the General Director of Professional Regulation, celia gomezwho directed them Royal decree approved in 2022 where it is necessary that there be seven autonomous communities committed to financing in training of experts in this health branch.

Health aims to “reclaim the debate” on sports medicine

When asked about the possibility of regaining this specialty, Celia Gomez explained in an interview with the Medical Editorial Team that a working group had been created in the Human Resources Commission. expertise analysis in health sciences. After addressing the various health branches, the Director General of the professional organization acknowledged that sports medicine is a specialty in which “on the table, “This has been going around for a while (…). Now That interest has been revived Further debate will be reclaimed by societies, Gómez argued.

Regarding whether SEMED has already contacted the Ministry of Health, del Valle admitted “not yet.” “It takes a while for him to calm down and say the name of the team. We wanted to leave reasonable time to contact them. Still, they already know about our situation and, for once, they should get along Higher Sports Council “If you remain interested in your specialization, you should move forward from there,” he stressed.

CCAA favors return of sports medicine

According to del Valle, in the previous legislature there were five autonomous communities that supported the return of this feature to the MIR. was one of them Catalonia, Andalusia, Castilla y León, Asturias and the Balearic Islands, “But right now I don’t even know their situation and whether they will continue to support us or not. I imagine so,” he told this newspaper.

For the purpose of knowing whether these CCAAs will continue to maintain their support in this legislature for a return to sports medicine on the MIR path, medical writing contacted CHealth and/or hygiene advice To know about their current position on this matter only three of them Has replied to this newspaper.

Catalonia supports the return of sports medicine on the MIR route

in the matter of cataloniaAs del Valle believed, continuing maintain your support Returning to the specialty. “All we can say about this issue is that yes, we support the new specialization of sports medicine,” Health Ministry sources told this newspaper.

for its part, Castile and Leon They are not able to “progress” anything because it is a topic that is currently “under study”. At the end, andalusiahas indicated that this qualification belongs to him Ministry of Tourism, Culture and SportsAnd they are the ones “who have to speak on the expertise and future needs of these professionals.”

“The Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs has powers in specialized health training (ESF) And, as we have done with the Department of Justice, Local Administration and Public Works of the Junta de Andalucía, with the expertise of legal and forensic medicine, we will cooperate with whatever they need along the way,” he Said.