Retrofuturistic Adidas sneakers that are going to win this spring

if we talk ShoesThe thing we all agree on is this Rest This is not negotiable. However, it is also important to comply with new fashion trends Which appear from season to season. In Adidas They are informed about all of them and hence, about the roads Jerez de la Frontera and the rest spain They’re going to fill up with their new sneakersWhich of course other brands are already copying casual fashion As Nike, cougar one of two Skechers,

Regarding these products, one of the aspects fashionable These models are going to be successful in the coming months retrofuturist, This is exactly the style that is presented by one of the new sneakers List From Adidas. with sole with perforated platform And a upper trap What we have already seen in other casual fashion footwear has arrived to set trends in the summer months. spring,

Adidas’ Switch FWD running shoes with retrofuturistic style

Adidas’ Switch FWD running shoes with retrofuturistic style

Speaking about them in a somewhat more specific way, we are referring to a model in the Adidas catalog that, despite being recently added, has already had great success among its customers. These are the Switch FWD running shoes from Adidas with a retro-futuristic style that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Apart from this model They are available in five other colors, They are a combination of Technology and Innovation And they are especially useful for people who like to run. In this sense, they are designed convert inertia into motion,

Adidas’ Switch FWD running shoes with retrofuturistic style

They have been equipped with a EVA midsole It contains a structure He compress and expand To give us more speed in each step. it looks the same too breathable upper mesh who offers us a very relaxing, This is also related to heel reinforcement what did you give more stability At any speed we move with them.

Along with all this, there is also one in the shoes lightweight high performance sole who is able to bring us joy optimal grip On both dry and wet soils. This will be the way to release our power and experience a smooth race,

Adidas’ Switch FWD running shoes with retrofuturistic style

Design details of Adidas’ retro-futuristic sneakers

classic final

lace closure

Upper technical mesh with strategic ventilation zones

Fit design for more foot support

Raised molded heel with non-slip lining

Soft EVA midsole with TPU stability plate

Weight: 306 grams (Size 38 2/3)

Drop: 10mm (Heel: 44.8mm / Forefoot: 34.8mm)

Continental™ Rubber Compound Sole

Uppers contain at least 50% recycled content

Item Color: Linen Green / Zero Metallic / Lucid Lemon

Item Number: IG0676

adidas retrofuturistic sneakers price

In the event that these exclusive Adidas sneakers have conquered us, we must know what their price is in their stores in Jerez de la Frontera and in the rest of Spain 140 euros,

Adidas’ Switch FWD running shoes with retrofuturistic style

Adidas’s new Y-3 Rivalry sneakers

Following the same design line, Adidas has added to its catalog one of the new models with an interesting appearance, these are the Y-3 Rivalry sneakers. black colour with him contrast white sole,

These are somewhat more adventurous models that were born as a way to rewrite the rules current urban fashion, Its design has been based on One of the most influential basketball silhouettes of the 80s,

Adidas’s new Y-3 Rivalry sneakers

Similarly, Footwear Sports A said The upper features a combination of soft leather, suede and neoprene So that, in addition to adding an even more stylish touch to this model, they are also very cool comfortable While wearing them. So much so that they will be like that, even on those days of long walks that are usually accompanied by foot discomfort. He will no longer be a problem for us.

These new Adidas sneakers have an exclusive price 350 euros,