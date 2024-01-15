Exercise to prevent, relieve, or improve shoulder pain

tendinitis, rupture, dislocation…These are some of the most common shoulder injuries. In many cases they are linked to sports, but in other cases the culprit is a blow or trauma to the area that causes us to feel discomfort, pain or even the inability to perform many movements.





Symptoms may indicate that it is a trauma or wear and tear. If the injury is the result of a CollideHe The pain is usually more intense and immediate in the shoulder area, in addition, the person feels weakness in the arm.

If the injury is a wear and tearSymptoms change. The pain is more stabbing and not associated with any specific movement of the arm or shoulder. this injury may severely limit some activities, In this second case, the pain also appears when we are lying down, in fact, it usually increases.

In almost all cases, the rotator cuff comes into play, which is a group of muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder joint and are responsible for supporting the joint as well as allowing movement of the arm and shoulder.

Whether it is a trauma injury or a wear and tear, it is important to exercise the area little by little and with exercises adapted to each individual, to prevent and reverse pain or discomfort, which is why it is important to consult a specialist. It is important to go to the specialist. He will be the one who will explain what the injury is and who will prescribe the treatment.

behind this, It is important to continue exercising the area And in this video our personal trainer explains to us a very effective exercise that is less harmful than other exercises that are commonly done to treat shoulder injuries.

Shoulder Exercises, Step by Step It is important to use light weight for exercising.

The idea is to do the exercise standing or sitting, but with your arm and elbow resting on the wall, making a 45 degree angle to the wall.



In this position and checking that the shoulders do not rise and the arms remain at the same level, you have to lift and lower the weight, as our coach explains in the video.



The idea is to do it little by little and with enough repetitions to avoid feeling discomfort.



First with one hand and then with the other hand.



