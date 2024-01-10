Rihanna: Hot Barbie, she shows off her voluptuous curves in fuchsia pink lingerie and garter belt

A month before Valentine’s Day, Rihanna gave her fans a very beautiful – and very warm – gift. This Wednesday, January 10, the star set Instagram on fire by posting a preview of the Vday collection designed for lovers’ celebrations of her lingerie brand SavageXFenty. And, since you are never served better than yourself, it was clearly RiRi who served as the model for the erotic creations. This is not the first time that the 35-year-old singer has posed in homemade underwear. But these latest promotional photos are particularly provocative.

Rihanna shows off her bombshell body in underwear and takes the web by storm

In a series of photos published on the SavageXFenty account, Rihanna looks hotter than ever fuchsia pink lingerie set Composed of a half cup bra and matching panty. interpreter below diamonds Is Combined with garter belt, stockings and heeled mules in the same candy pink color, Surprisingly, Rihanna has it all sexy barbie In this pink outfit which amazingly highlights her attractive body and voluptuous curves. Proud of her attractive figure, RiRi also shows off her round butt in one of the photos. Enough to take the web by storm. With such hot advertising, the Valentine’s Day collection is clearly likely to sell like hotcakes!

Definitely, Rihanna is a very driven and busy businesswoman, This new underwear line isn’t the only project launched recently by RZA and Riott’s mom Rose. The businesswoman also recently created a lip balm with Asap Rocky for her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty. And Riri has also imagined new unique sneakers for PUMA, the PUMA Fenty Creeper Fatty which is likely to be snatched up because this sneaker is so hot. However, we know the music, for the new album, we still have to wait…