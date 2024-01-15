Rihanna puts Matthew Perry’s ‘mansion in the sky’ up for sale

A few days after the revelations of the will of Matthew Perry, the American-Canadian actor who starred in the series “Friends”, we learned that one of his former real estate properties should change hands again. This symbolic penthouse with four large bedrooms, nicknamed “The Mansion in the Sky”, occupies the entire 40th floor (out of 42) of The Century Building in Los Angeles, covering an area of ​​more than 860 square meters. The residence, which is home to other celebrities like singer Paula Abdul, chef Nobu Matsuhisa and TV producer Aaron Spelling’s widow Candy Spelling, is famous for being one of the most expensive towers in the city.

Plus, Rihanna, who paid $21 million for this apartment last year, knew this place well. She was already living there a few floors down in a very modest unit, where she had to work on about 310 square meters… She had bought the apartment from Nick Molnar, a tech billionaire, who had bought it herself two years earlier. Had achieved. From Matthew Perry. According to the exclusive site Rob Report, which mentions the sale of this penthouse, the 36-year-old Barbadian singer may never have occupied it. This does not prevent him from hoping to make a capital gain of 4 million by listing the residence for 25 million dollars (23 million euros).

private lift

Matthew Perry, unlike the next two buyers, had invested time and a lot of money in completely redeveloping the complex with the help of architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano. At the end of a private elevator ride, you find a vaulted room with large bay windows offering panoramic views. It also has a soundproof cinema room or a master suite with a round bedroom, two dressing rooms, two bathrooms and its own private lounge. But the highlight of the show is clearly the four different outdoor terraces opening onto the four points of the compass.