Oscar Zambrano removed from Ecuador team after testing positive in anti-doping test football | game

Midfielder Oscar Zambrano was released from the Ecuador national team after testing positive in an anti-doping test, his club Liga de Quito reports.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) released a statement in which they revealed that the midfielder was not He will be part of the delegation that will travel to the United States for meetings on March 21 and 24.

“FEF informs that the player Oscar Zambrano has been withdrawn from the national team’s call up for the double FIFA date in March due to publicly known facts,” the national entity’s letter indicated.

Then, he added: “We thank Oscar for the commitment he has always shown towards La Tri and we hope that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible.”

The 19-year-old footballer was one of the surprises in the list of coach Félix Sánchez Bas for the friendly duels of the FIFA date against the Guatemalan and Italian teams.

Zambrano was not part of the capital’s Superclásico between Albos and Aucas, which surprised fans at the time. But it was the same university students who announced the news.

“We inform the public that the player Oscar Zambrano was disqualified from the call due to presenting an adverse analytical result (AAR) in the anti-doping control test conducted by CONMEBOL,” the Quito institution said on its official channels.

Without adding more details, the adverse test will take place after the Cup Winners’ Cup final against Fluminense and we will wait for the South American organization to release its proposal. (D)