Sisyphemia in the work environment

More than half of workers in Spain suffer from poor health at work, a study shows

Work pressure, which has already led many people to depression syndrome burn out, finds a new correlate in symbiosis. The term, which refers to Greek mythology and constant futile effort, describes the physical and mental exhaustion caused by the constant quest to meet job expectations.

Sissyphemia disorder, also known as “employee fatigue,” increasingly affects individuals who High standards of perfection and self-demand, This phenomenon, which can undermine employees’ health, performance and motivation, has become an obvious concern in the world of work.

Impact on health and performance

The Cigna 360-Vitality study shows that more than half of employees in Spain suffer from poor health at work, with 31% admitting to feeling stressed due to excessive workload. This situation leads to an exhausting cycle of endless tasks, causing workers to increase their working hours in an effort to achieve unattainable goals.

Experts warn that this mobility could trigger Symptoms of anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, and social isolation, among others. Amira Bueno, Director of Human Resources at Cigna Healthcare, emphasizes that the current work environment, which is marked by high competitiveness and work overload, has perpetuated the feeling of never completing tasks despite the effort invested.

A call to action for companies

Bueno urged companies to take an active role in managing this continued pressure. Protecting the health and well-being of employees highlights the importance of fostering a culture that prioritizes progression, learning and work-life balance.

Strategies to Combat Sissyphemia

To prevent Sissyphemia from becoming a widespread problem in the work environment, five strategies are proposed:

Promoting Preventive Organizational Culture: Offer mental health programs and activities that encourage work-life balance. Define realistic expectations: Clearly communicate work objectives and foster a culture of support and collaboration. Follow the 3 Rs Rule: Recognize, reward, and provide feedback to employees to maintain their motivation and commitment. Take training in time management and setting limits: Provide training programs and tools to manage time effectively and avoid delays. Promoting Autonomy and Flexibility: Allow employees to take control of their work and provide flexible options regarding schedule and workplace.

These measures, implemented proactively, can make a significant contribution to reducing the harmful effects of Sissyphemia in the workplace, thereby protecting the health and well-being of employees.