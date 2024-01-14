Rodrigo Bentancur scores for Tottenham, who draw 2-2 against Manchester United

FootballOops. Follow us on Twitter @futbolportaluy

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are tied 2-2 for the twenty-first round of the Premier League at Old Trafford, where Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur scored a brilliant goal to decide the final result.

The home team came on the field with everything and progressed rapidly in the game. On 3 minutes, Rasmus Höglund picked up the ball inside the area and opened the scoring with a superb finish past goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to a corner. The game began with a brilliant deep pass by Bruno Fernandez to Rashford, who faced the area, stopped and passed it to the Dane, who fired into the net with a powerful shot.

When 19 minutes of play had passed, Pedro Porro took a corner kick that hit Richarlison’s head and he, taking advantage of local defensive inattention, was in charge to connect with a cross header that declared a partial tie.

About 40 minutes into the match, Jonny Evans received a ball which was important, as Marcus Rashford faced Rasmus Hjolund in the game and with the help of the defender’s rebound, he took a shot on the spot and made it 2-1. Took. Red Devils side.

At the dawn of the complement, just one minute after the start of the game, came Uruguay’s goal. The central midfielder got his first joy of the year after a situation in which QT Romero broke the lines, Oliver Skipp played with Timo Werner, he stepped into the area with Bentancur and the midfielder, moved and took a powerful shot which resulted in the final. Tied for Spurs.

