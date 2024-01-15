Rodrigo Pardo, former Chancellor of Colombia and journalist, dies at 65

(CNN) — Colombian Rodrigo Pardo, former foreign minister, journalist and former director of some of the main media outlets in his country, died this Monday at the age of 65, his partner, chef and columnist Margarita Bernal, said through a publication on her online account. Told from. , Social Instagram.

“Rodrigo. Friend. Friend. Amazing partner. I feel very lucky to have him in my life. To agree with him on this and I look forward to many more lives. Today I play his favorite song: Jose Alfredo Jimenez “Serenata Sin Luna”, which we sing together many times. I love you Rodrigo and thank you for your life, togetherness and love. We will see each other again, ”Bernal wrote in a photo of the music and photos of the two. Said in the message with.

CNN contacted Bernal and is awaiting response.

The death of Pardo, who was Colombia’s foreign minister during the presidency of Ernesto Samper in the 1990s, also prompted reactions in the political sphere.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry and other relevant political figures, including former presidents Álvaro Uribe and Iván Duque, expressed their condolences through messages on the social network X (formerly Twitter). The Foreign Ministry said that Pardo, who served as foreign minister, deputy minister and ambassador to Venezuela and France, had made a “valuable contribution to Colombian foreign policy” and announced that he would send books of condolence to his headquarters and in his diplomatic representations. Will open.

Within journalism, Pardo was general editor of the newspaper El Tiempo, director of the newspaper El Espectador, Cambio magazine and the Noticias RCN station, as well as a prominent columnist.