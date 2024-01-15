They are looking for the man who won one million dollars in the lottery whose recovery deadline expires this Sunday

The winner of the prize of US$1,300,000 is is about to lose his prize: Expires this Sunday and you have not yet claimed to go public this Saturday mirror,

The card was played in August 2023. (Twitter)

The poll was played six months earlier in the United Kingdom. Bettors only have a few hours left to claim before the deadline expires. If no winning ticket is presented, the prize, together with all interest arising therefrom, will go for help National Lottery funded projects across the UK.

Voting was played on August 22, 2023

The unclaimed winning ticket was a prize for the UK EuroMillions Millionaire Maker game and was purchased in the Haringey area of ​​London the previous day. 22 August 2023,

The National Lottery is asking players in the Haringey area to “re-check” their ticket codes as anyone can become a millionaire instantly,

If a winner does not emerge, the money goes into a lottery. (Twitter)

Andy Carter, senior winning advisor at the National Lottery, said: “We urge everyone who bought a ticket in this area to double-check their old EuroMillions tickets or stash any lost tickets somewhere. Please try to check. clothing pocketsIn purses, bags and behind the sofa.