Ronald Acuña Jr. inside the Atlanta Braves

A few days before the start of the new season Major League Baseball (MLB), teams continue to get into rhythm. there are two of them tampa bay rays And atlanta braves, This Saturday, March 23, they will make a new commitment Cooltoday Park1:05 pm Eastern Time usa,

braves Won their last two preseason matches, with 10×9 results toronto blue jays and 5×2 A new York YankeesTo set a record of 11-13.

On the other hand, Tampa Bay He has not had a good time in the last five matches. They have lost three of them, finishing with a record of 9-14.

This rest is the figure of struggle Ronald Acuna Jr. guard atlanta braves His batting average is .400, with five RBIs, one run and a double in his last two games. Driven to that, manager Brian Snitker They placed him at first and right fielder in the offensive order, which seems to be the most likely option for the upcoming MLB Opening Day.

For visitors, the veteran will enter the box aaron siwale, In his two starts, he has an 0–1 record, with three strikeouts in six innings, for an ERA of 9.00.

the other side of the coin spencer stryderPitcher assigned to open on Opening Day atlanta braves, In five appearances on the mound, he is 3–0 with 29 strikeouts in 18 innings of work, in addition to an unblemished 0.00 earned run percentage.

atlanta braves lineup

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF Ozzie Albies, 2B Austin Riley, 3B Matt Olson, 1B Marcell Ozuna, DH Michael Harris II, C.F. Travis D’Arnaud, C Adam Duvall, L.F. Orlando Arcia, SS Spencer Strider, P

