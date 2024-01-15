Ronald Acuña Jr.’s home run calms the Braves

maximum figure of atlanta braves, Ronald Acuna Jr. proved more prepared for the upcoming opening day Of major League Baseball, After raising the alarm last week after suffering irritation to the meniscus of his right knee, the native of Savannah The perfect comeback in a simulated club game.

acuña jr As a result of the aforementioned illness, he has only participated in three games this spring. To fully recover before the first day of the season, both the club’s medical staff and the specialists attending him angelHe Dr. Neil ElatracheHe recommended rest from sports activities.





However, after the completion of the scheduled time, the Venezuelan appeared in an intersquad confrontation before the match against his team this Saturday. baltimore orioles,

Ronald Acuña Jr. banishes him for CF

as mentioned above, Ronald Acuna Jr. He returned to the Diamonds to warm up after his extended absence.

Venezuela reappears in a documentary audiovisual Journalist Of sports venezuela, Leandro Soto Jr.Where he captured the moment of change.

acuña jr He came out to take his turn and on the first pitch of the duel he disappeared after a thumping contact to the far side of center field.

Braves manager talks about MVP

before the engagement, Brian Snitkermanager of atlanta bravesgave feedback about the recent performance of Ronald Acuna Jr. In Venezuela. “He wants to play ball, I think he did it wisely.” If it makes him happy, I want him to do it.”,

This is in response to a suggestion made by this reporter. Besides, snitker He assured that he was not aware of the involvement of VenezuelanShows the organization’s confidence in the player.

Meanwhile it is expected that ronald can participate in a game near the end of spring trainingHowever, it will almost certainly opening day Of the team.

