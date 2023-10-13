Ronaldinho impressed everyone with his new job at a fashion show

ronaldinho He put football aside and demonstrated his passion for fashion by becoming a professional model at the Men’s Fashion Week held in Paris, France.

The Brazilian dared to walk for the international brand KidsSuper, which was one of the surprises of the event.

former player of barcelona, ​​psgAmong other clubs, he wore a loose beige coat and a multicolored printed flannel. He walked the catwalk with a smile on his face and clear glasses and didn’t hesitate to celebrate his uniqueness.

ronaldinho She surprised everyone with her appearance at the fashion show, which is why it became a trend on social networks.





Brazilian revealed as a model in France

Ronaldinho joins the Taylor Swift effect



Ronaldinho has joined the Taylor Swift influence after sharing a photo in which he wore an outfit worn by Travis Kelce as he left Arrowhead Stadium with Taylor Swift after the Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.

This outfit, consisting of a jacket and jeans with white spots, became a sensation, as many of Travis Kelce’s followers wanted to buy it until it sold out.

However, the former Brazilian football star managed to get his hands on these clothes, so he showed them off on his official Instagram account. “The witch is on,” Ronaldinho wrote when publishing this postcard, which may indicate that he too has succumbed to the Taylor Swift effect.

Ronaldinho wears Travis Kelce’s outfit

Ronaldinho assures Messi will be the best in history



Ronaldinho and Leo Messi They became very good friends during their time at Barcelona. The former Brazilian star was one of the first footballers to welcome the Argentine when he reached the Blaugrana first team.

Dinho fell in love with Leo Messi’s football and was convinced that his friend would become the best player of all time and his belief in the man from Rosario was so great that he told everyone, including former basketball player Kobe Bryant.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died in January 2020, said in an interview that his friend Ronaldinho told him the day he introduced him to Leo Messi that he would be the best of all time.

“I’m going to introduce you to the player who is going to be the best player of all time,” Dinho told Kobe Bryant when he met Messi.

Surprised, the former Lakers player responded: “You’re the best player of all time!”; To which Ronaldinho explained: “No, this boy is going to be the best here.”

“It was L.ionel messi“I was only 17 years old… very young,” Bryant said.